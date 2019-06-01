Civitan Club welcomes Cathcart, Fellers

Photo courtesy of the Union Civitan Club At the Union Civitan Club’s recent meeting the guest speakers were 4H Youth Development Agent Mark Cathcart (center) and Area Extension Agent Jeff Fellers (right) who were welcomed to the meeting by Club President Tommy Sinclair (left). Photo courtesy of the Union Civitan Club At the Union Civitan Club’s recent meeting the guest speakers were 4H Youth Development Agent Mark Cathcart (center) and Area Extension Agent Jeff Fellers (right) who were welcomed to the meeting by Club President Tommy Sinclair (left).

Buffalo Fire Department Fundraiser

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Buffalo Fire Department will hold a fundraiser this Saturday (June 1) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Buffalo Fire Station, 132 Bailey Road, Buffalo.

There will be wet slides and regular slides for the children to enjoy and get the summer off to a good start. Admission is $5 and children can enjoy the slides for the duration of the fundraiser.

In addition, the firefighters of the Buffalo Fire Department will fixing hot dogs which be sold for $1.50 apiece or, for $5 for a plate consisting of two hot dogs, potato chips, and a drink.

The fundraiser is being held to raise funds to help purchase any equipment and supplies the department may need.

Book Signing

The Union County Museum, 127 West Main Street, Union, will host a book signing by Dr. Dan O’Shields of his novel, “The House on Mill Street” on Saturday, June 1, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

A work of fiction, the book is a “who done it” mystery.

Family And Friends Day

Red Hill Baptist Church will hold Family and Friends Day Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m.

The speaker for this occasion will be Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor of Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Pastor Stephens and the church family invite everyone to attend.

Revival

Bethany AME Church will hold Revival Sunday, June 2-Wednesday, June 5.

Sunday, June 2 will be Homecoming and will be at 2:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Bishop Trina Parham of Chambertown Light House Church, Union.

Services Monday, June 3-Wednesday, June 5 will be at 7 p.m.

The speaker will be Bishop Gerald McCleave of Mt. Cowell Baptist Church, Joanna.

McBeth Baptist Church Vacation Bible School

McBeth Baptist Church invites you to our Vacation Bible School Monday, June 3-Friday, June 7 at 6-8 p.m.

This year’s theme is WHOOSH!!!!

If you need a ride or transportation please call Sis. Hester Booker at (864)466-7640.

The public is invited.

Rev. Freddie L. Wicker, Jr., Pastor.

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Larry Vickery and Greg Campbell of Palmetto Bee Company will present a program.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with Over The Hill Gang Relay for Life Team for a fun-filled day to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, Saturday, June 8.

1st Pick Up will be at 7 a.m. at the Jonesville Municipal Building. 2nd Pick Up at 7:20 a.m. in Union at the new Walmart parking lot.

Call and reserve your seat today.

Contact Bessie Thompson at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Everyone is welcome to be a part of this great fellowship.

Missionaries Meeting

Pacolet River Missionaries will meet Saturday, June 8 at 9 a.m. at Mt. Rowell Baptist Church.

Joyce Walker, President.

Rev. George Shell, Moderator.

Comedy Show

His Chosen Few (Mary Owens) will be having a comedy show on Saturday, June 8 at 5 p.m. at the USC Union Auditorium.

The show will feature Union’s funniest comedians, Ms. Valeri McKanic, and Mr. Ralph Rice, also Minister Barbara McClinton from Columbia.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children and may be purchased from any of the cast members or Mary Owens.

Please come out and join us for an evening of laughter and entertainment.

Contact 864-429-1402.

Historical Marker Dedication

The Union County Historical Society will hold a historical marker dedication at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 marking the site of a Rosenwald School.

The school was known as Poplar Grove School and it provided African-Americans with educational opportunities that they would have otherwise been denied under segregation.

The school produced the largest number of college graduates of all the rural African-American schools in Union County during that time.

The dedication will be held on Daisy Circle in Union.

Men’s Day

St. Luke Baptist Church, 718 Lukesville Road, will observe Men’s Day Sunday, June 9 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Geoffrey Stephens will deliver the message.

Rev. George W. Shell, Pastor.

Family And Friends Day

Beaty’s Chapel AME Zion Church will have a Family and Friends Day Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m.

The Rev. Rodney Courtney of Neely’s Grove AME Zion Church of Gastonia North Carolina will be the guest speaker.

Rev. Lawrence Robert Ganzy Jr., Pastor.

The public is invited.

Vacation Bible School

Wyatt’s Chapel Vacation Bible School Kickoff will be Saturday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

There will be food and games.

The Vacation Bible School will be held Monday, June 10-Wednesday, June 12 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The theme will be “Whoosh.”

If you need a ride call James Harris at 864-426-1277.

Vacation Bible School

Monarch Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School Monday, June 10-Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Trip To Washington, DC

The Outreach Ministry from Sims Chapel Baptist Church is planning a trip to Washington, DC, June 14-18.

The cost for the trip is $525 per person.

This includes your motorcoach ride, hotel, eight meals (4 breakfasts and 4 suppers) and your touring tickets.

So with this being said, come and join us and let’s have fun in the name of the Lord.

Yours in Christ,

Pastor H. Michael Williams

You may contact one of the following for further information:

• Sister Wanda Williams — 803-271-3210

• Sister Lendoria Beasley — 864-466-6207

• Brother Michael Epps — 803-924-2296

Vacation Bible School

St. Luke Baptist Church, 718 Lukesville Road, will have Vacation Bible School from Monday, June 24-Thursday, June 27 with Fun Day on Saturday, June 22 at noon.

Rev. George W. Shell, Pastor.

Pastoral Anniversary Celebration

Wyatt’s Chapel will celebrate Rev. Elijah and First Lady Vanessa Ray’s Tenth Pastoral Anniversary with a banquet at the Marriott Hotel, Spartanburg on Saturday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m.

It will finish on Sunday, June 30 at the 10:20 a.m. Worship Service.

Bishop Calvin Rice will be the speaker.

Banquet tickets are $40.

Call Elaine Peake at 864-426-1200 or Keisha McEntire at 864-466-2875 for tickets.

For more information contact Peggy at 864-441-3376.

June At The UCAC

The following events will be held in June at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

• 2019 Summer Art Camps

It’s time for camp! All camps are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. UCAC will provide all the materials and LUNCH! Space is limited!

$25 members/$30 nonmembers

Kindergarten-2nd Grade

Chihuly Art Camp

June 10, 11 & 13

Taught by Brandi Ketterman

3rd-5th Grade

Upcycled Art Camp

June 17, 18 & 20

Taught by Amy Davis

6th-8th Grade

Pop Art Camp

June 24, 25 & 26

Taught by Amy Davis

9th-12th Grade

Basket Making & More

July 8,9 & 11

Taught by Katie Black

• Jennifer Emswiler Exhibit

This exhibit is a branch off of Jennifer’s work “Neuro Foliage” which featured large painted expressions of brain scan images that depicted the physical struggle of mental health. “Propagation” is the continuation that speaks to the ideas of healing in mental health by painting succulent plants in their many states of growth compared to the stages of mental health.

• Ephemeral Story

Help us welcome our newest artist to the UCAC Gallery. Suzanne Wolfe is a resident of Greenville and produces artwork that tells quite a story.

“Between September 1944 and April 1950, a woman received and saved greeting cards from two men; Ernie and Clifton: both professing their love through the cards. These pieces were inspired by this woman’s scrapbook collection of greeting cards found at an antique show. The woman remains unknown as none of the cards included her name. Though I’ll never know who she was, I wanted to give her and her gentleman callers a chance to speak. In truth, I can’t really know the real story of Ernie, Clifton and this woman, but I hope, through my art I can bring a piece of it to life through the ephemera she left behind.”

Opening Reception: June 27, 2019 5:30-7 p.m.

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Writers Group

Local Writers will meet Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Trip To Washington, DC

The Union County Senior Citizens has a trip for Washington, DC on Monday, August 5-Thursday, August 8, 4 days and 3 nights.

For more information call Carrie at 427-0936 or Elaine at 674-5070.

This includes guided tours.

UCHS Class Of 1989

The Union County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Veterans Memorial Park.

For more information email [email protected]

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• August 29, 2019

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

