CARLISLE — Dollar General is coming to the Town of Carlisle.

In a statement released earlier this month, the Union County Chamber of Commerce announced that, on behalf of the Town of Carlise, it will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dollar General store this Friday (May 31) at 11 a.m.

The new store, which will be located on Fish Dam Avenue and Pinckney Street, is the result of an economic development process that began more than two years ago.

“This didn’t take place overnight,” Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn said Monday. “We’ve been working on this since March 2017. Bringing a new business into the community is a long process that involves many organizations and a lot of hard work.”

While the construction and opening of the new store means new investment and jobs and she welcomes that, Ferguson-Glenn said she hopes Dollar General’s decision to locate in Carlisle will also spur further economic development for the town.

“I’m hoping it is a new beginning for Carlisle,” Fegurson-Glenn said. “I’m hoping that Dollar General coming to Carlisle will bring more business here. Carlisle has a great deal of potential and Dollar General can help us more forward in realizing that potential.”

Ferguson-Glenn declined to provide further details about the new store which she said will be announced at Friday’s groundbreaking.

Groundbreaking ceremony this Friday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

