A greater understanding of STEM

Charles Warner | The Union Times Alex Kaufman looks over the robot he helped build and program before putting it through its paces during the STEM Club of 2018 graduation ceremony at Sims Middle School. The STEM Club will be held again this year at Sims Middle School in June and the City of Union has agreed to help sponsor this year's program as it did in previous years.

UNION — A program that helps students avoid the “summer slide” while also learning about robotics will expand from two weeks to four weeks this year thanks in part to the support of the City of Union.

During its May meeting on Tuesday, May 21, Union City Council voted unanimously to approve a recommendation by Mayor Harold Thompson that the city help sponsor the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Summer Club of 2019 which will be held at Sims Middle School in June. In its motion, council authorized the city to allocate $500 in support of this year’s program. The city has previously helped sponsor the STEM Summer Club.

Thompson’s recommendation was the result of an April 25 letter from Ann Angermeier, Executive Director of the Upstate Workforce Investment Board (WIB), requesting the city help sponsor the program which will be in its third year and serves rising seventh and eighth grade Sims Middle School students. Unlike last year, however, the program will be four weeks instead of two, and Angermeier pointed out the importance of the club going from being a two-week to four-week program and the funds required to make that happen.

Last year, we could only raise funds for a two-week program. After the program ended last year, the teachers stated they needed four weeks to address the summer slide along with teaching the robotics portion of the class so we are fundraising early to secure the $15,000 needed to run the four-week program. We have secured $4,100 so far toward our goal.

The “summer slide” is the problem of students falling back from the level of learning they achieved by the end of the previous school year and having to regain that level at the beginning of the new school year before they can advance to the next level. The goal of the STEM Summer Club is to help students avoid that by keeping them on grade level during the summer and, if at all possible, even help them advance during that time as well.

In addition, the robotics portion of the program is designed to help give participating students a greater understanding of the elements of STEM, particularly as they relate to the workplace of today and tomorrow. That involves not only working with the robots in the classroom, but also touring local industries where they learn first hand about real world impact of STEM.

Angermeier pointed out that this will also be the case during this year’s program.

Students will build robots, using math and science skills, for two days per week. The other two days will be spent on educational activities, including workshops about nutrition and exercise, soft skills instruction, presentations about workforce opportunities in the STEM fields and field trips to local companies that have jobs that utilize STEM.

Angermeier stressed the importance of financial support from local sponsors for the program.

The Union School District does not have the support of several foundations and other funders like the school districts in many other counties. We also serve Cherokee and Spartanburg counties. There are organizations working specifically to help school districts improve educational results in those two counties. The Union School District needs this program to help the students at a critical age. We need your financial help again this year to have this program for a third year.

Angermeier also pointed to the role her organization is playing in facilitating the STEM Club program.

The Upstate Workforce Board is the main sponsor of the STEM Summer Club and is donating in-kind employee time by providing staff members to organize the activities, serve as chaperones for field trips, give presentations and help with logistics. Our non-profit, the Upstate Workforce Futures Corporation, will serve as the fiscal agent.

Angermeier added that STEM Club sponsors will be honored at the Graduation Luncheon at Sims Middle School.

The STEM Club graduation ceremonies not on includes the luncheon and the presentation of certificates to the graduates, but also features the students putting the robots they’ve built through their paces.

City helping sponsor STEM Summer Club

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

