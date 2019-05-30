‘Party on the Patio’ this summer

Charles Warner | The Union Times Main Street Junction will be the site of “Party on the Patio,” a series of three summer concerts sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. The City of Union has allocated $500 to help sponsor the free concerts. -

UNION — The first Thursday of the next three months will be an opportunity for the public to “Party on the Patio” at Main Street Junction in downtown Union and enjoy free concerts thanks in part to the support of the City of Union for the series.

At its May meeting on Tuesday, May 21, Union City Council voted unanimously to approve a recommendation by Mayor Harold Thompson that the city help sponsor the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s “Party on the Patio” summer concert series. In approving Thompson’s request, council directed that the city allocate $500 for the sponsorship. With the allocation, the city is designated a “Band Sponsor.” The other levels of sponsorship are Concert Sponsor ($1,000) and Supporting Sponsor ($250).

Thompson’s recommendation was in response to a letter sent out by Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell requesting the chamber’s “valued business partners” such as the city to help sponsor the series.

The Union County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a series of summer music concerts called “Party on the Patio.” They will take place on the first Thursday of each month during the summer months and the location will be the patio of Main Street Junction. Food vendors will be on hand.

We see this as an opportunity to highlight our historic and beautiful downtown all while providing some much-needed entertainment for our community.

A flyer advertising the series states that the free concerts will be held June 6, July 4, and August 1 from 6-9 p.m. each evening. It states the bands that will be performing will be announced. It also urges the public to bring their own lawn chairs.

In making his recommendation to council, Thompson pointed out that the “patio rental has been secured by an anonymous donor for all three months.”

While the donor who rented the patio is anonymous, that’s not the case for the sponsors who Trammell said will be publicized throughout the summer.

Your organizations brand will be visible for all three events. To even sweeten that, “The Chamber” will be promoting the event and your brand for all three months of summer!

The second concert will be held on July 4, the same day the Fourth of July celebration is held at Foster Park Lake, but Trammell said this does not mean the chamber seeks to make Party on the Patio a substitute for the Fourth of July events.

This event is in no way replacing “Light up the Lake,” the annual Independence Day celebration. We will be working on planning and preparing for that as well in the weeks to come.

For more about Party on the Patio and Light up the Lake call the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 864-427-0939

City helping sponsor concert series

