Union students make President’s List

CLINTON — Presbyterian College is proud to recognize Ms. Courtney Makayla Berry, a senior elementary education major, and Ms. Payton Reilly Martin, a senior biology major, both of Union, for making the President’s List during the Spring 2019 semester.

The President’s List is composed of students who earn a 4.0 grade point average.

Presbyterian College is between Columbia and Greenville, S.C., in the college town of Clinton, S.C. At PC, we’re noted as much for our challenging academics as we are for our one-of-a-kind mascot: the Blue Hose. Our students are one-of-a-kind too: They bring their own interests and abilities to campus and pursue them with gusto. Students customize their education by choosing from 50-plus majors and pre-professional programs. They’re taught and mentored by a faculty whose #1 priority is their students’ success. Students research, intern, and study abroad. And they get involved on campus, a place defined by honor and ethics. PC prepares students to be fulfilled personally and professionally so they can contribute to today’s global society.

