Praying to trust God when we feel helpless

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Book of Acts in The Bible is the story of the early days of Christianity following the death, Resurrection and Ascension of Jesus Christ. One of things you’ll notice in reading the book is the change that occurs in the early Christians, especially Peter and, later, Paul. In the case of Peter, gone is the rash, hot-tempered, impulsive blowhard who pledged to always stand with Jesus but denied Christ out of fear for his own life. In that man’s place now stands the rock upon whom Christ said He would build His church. This Peter, having experienced the presence of the Risen Savior and having had the Holy Spirit descend upon him on the Day of Pentecost, stands and speaks with boldness, preaching the good news that Jesus is Lord and Savior, and doing so even in the face mounting persecution, persecution that will ultimately result in his martyrdom. The story of Paul is somewhat similar though with important differences, the biggest of which is that, under his birth name Saul, he persecutes Christians. Those days come to a screeching end when, on the road to Damascus to continue those persecutions, Paul encounters Christ. He is transformed from Christian-hating zealot to the faith’s greatest evangelist who will do much to spread Christianity across the ancient world even in the face of increasingly intense persecution, persecution that will result in his martyrdom as well. The transformations of Peter and Paul are reminders that faith can and must lead to fruitfulness. Both men had varying degrees of faith, but only when they truly accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior and let Him be in charge of their lives, did that faith truly take hold and begin to be put it into action. To have faith in Christ is to have faith that is an active part of our every day lives, that is unafraid to speak the truth and to speak it even in the face of persecution ranging from ridicule by an increasingly godless culture to murder at the hands of antichrist governments and cults. Such a faith is fruitful because the faithful let Christ work through them to change lives and save souls and the more faithful we are the more fruitful we are and because our faith is fruitful the more Christ’s enemies will hate us, a hatred that can, as it did in the case of Peter and Paul and so many others, lead to martyrdom. Don’t let that frighten you, however, because though their earthly lives ended in martyrdom, Peter and Paul live forever with Christ, and we can to if we are faithful and fruitful.

Read Exodus 14:10-18

The Lord will fight for you, and you have only to keep still.

— Exodus 14:14 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, in times of trial and doubt when we feel helpless, teach us to trust you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Because I trust God, I can remain calm in the midst of crisis.

