UNION COUNTY — Honoring America’s “indisputable heroes” while remembering the terrible of war was the subject of the address by Vietnam Era veteran Robert “Bob” Scherer to the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park Lodge.

Monday’s ceremony was hosted by the Veterans Posts of Union County in memory of “those who made the ultimate sacrifice and who now rest in peace.” The ceremony also sought to thank all veterans and active duty military personnel “for your service.”

The featured speaker for Monday’s ceremony was Scherer who served in the United States Air Force from 1962-1966 and was overseas in Turkey near the Russian border when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Scherer also served in the reserves from 1966-1968. He was honorably discharged from military service with the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Since 1966, Scherer has been a member of American Legion off and on with 25 years of continuous service. During that time, Scherer has served in many positions in the American Legion and was SC Department Commander from 2016-2017. He is currently serving as Alternate National Executive Committeeman where he represents South Carolina at a National Level for American Legion.

In addition, Scherer is a board member for the Friends of the Fisher House Foundation of Columbia, SC, and the United States Selective Service System.

Scherer, who was introduced by his wife, Sherri, who is with the SC American Legion Auxiliary, spoke about the heroism of the men and women who serve in the Armed Forces of the United States of America, especially those who lost their lives in service to their country. He also spoke about the terrible cost of those lost lives and the need to remember them and their families and the sacrifices they made in defense of America.

Thank you for being here today. I am deeply honored to stand with you, commemorating the sacrifices of those military men and women in had laid down their lives in service to this nation. I would like to take a moment and acknowledge any who have lost a loved one in the line of duty to this country. It doesn’t matter how much time has passed, no words of condolence can even begin to adequately console a survivors grief. While grief from loss may change throughout the years, it never leaves us.

Every Last Monday In May

On every last Monday in May, we find ourselves reflecting on these men and women who so bravely risked life and limb in the face of grave danger. We remember those who left the comforts of home to fight for us and our freedom, but never returned to one day trade the title of soldier, sailor, airman, coast guardsman or marine for the title of veteran.

We mourned our brothers and sisters in the arms the day they left us, and we mourn them now.

The men and women who have given their lives in service to this nation are indisputable heroes. When their country called, they answered. Some volunteered and some or volun-told, but no matter how they found their way into the ranks of the military, each took it upon him or herself to serve faithfully and to their fullest.

This is commendable in a nation where so few among our citizens have donned the uniform and accepted the inherent risk. This alone makes them heroes worthy of remembrance. Ten percent of our nation’s population can be called veteran, yet only one percent of our nation is currently serving and protecting us.

A Club Nobody Asked To Join

On August 19, 2017, the ill-fated USS Indianapolis was finally discovered, more than 70 years after being torpedoed by a Japanese submarine. On July 30, 1945, the ship sank in just 12 minutes. Of the 1,195 crew on board, approximately 300 went down with the cruiser. The remaining sailors and Marines faced exposure, dehydration, salt water poisoning, delirium and shark attacks while floating in the Philippine Sea with few lifeboats, preservers, food or water. The Navy didn’t learn of the sinking until survivors were spotted four days later by a flight crew on routine patrol. As a result, there were only 316 surviving Marines and sailors.

The families of those lost on board the USS Indianapolis received a small sense of closure that year. But they were still a part at a club that no one asked to join. While service members and their families understand and accept the risk they take by volunteering to serve our great nation, nothing can fully prepare a survivor for that knock on the door. It isn’t just war at sea, in the air or with boots on the ground thousands of miles away where we’ve lost service members.

Dangerous Job

I think it’s important to never forget the profession of arms is a dangerous job. In April 2018, three aviation crashes in three different states resulted in seven fatalities, for Marines to soldiers and an Air Force

On May the 3rd, 2018, a C-130 Hercules cargo plane crashed and burned while taking off from a Savannah, Georgia airport killing all nine Puerto Rico National Guardsmen.

I know that each of you understands that this is more than a passing news headline involving military personnel. This is a tragic loss of life and we honor each and every one of them.

The Cost Of War

Those of us here today understand that to recognize their service and sacrifice, we must ensure these individuals are never forgotten, and that their actions stay alive in our memories and in our hearts. This is important for honoring the heroes of today and the veterans of years gone by who we paved the way for them. There is a nationwide campaign under way to recognize veterans in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam war. The American Legion has played an active role in honoring veterans who served during this tumultuous time and the humble thank you from a grateful nation and a pin to signify their service.

But there are nearly 60,000 people who will never receive that token of appreciation or that genuine thanks. As of Memorial Day last year, 58,318 names lined the Vietnam wall in Washington, which remains a striking visual of the cost of war.

One of those names belongs to Lieutenant Colonel Annie Ruth Graham, who served in the Army in World War II, Korea and as the Chief Nurse at the 91st Evacuation Hospital in Vietnam. She was 52 years old when she died after being evacuated to Japan and is buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

Private First Class James Anderson, Jr., became the first African-American US marine recipient of the Medal of Honor in 1967. He received the honor posthumously after intentionally grabbing a grenade and absorbing the blast in order to save his comrades.

Another name on the wall is Sergeant Robert G. Davidson. He joined the Marine Corps at age fourteen and had four years of service in the military when he was shipped off to Vietnam. He was killed in action on December 17, 1966, one day before his 19th birthday.

Brothers David and Norman Evans were both killed in Vietnam. David was 19 years old when he died on October 24, 1968 and Norman passed away just over 2 years later on November 24, 1970 at age 23. The brothers, who both served in the Army, died in separate helicopter crashes. Norman’s body was never recovered.

Lastly, I honor a local hero from South Carolina lost too soon. Captain James “Ed” Chaffin, 27, of West Columbia, died March 31, 2014, in Kandahar in a non-combat incident. Chaffin, a graduate from the US Military Academy, was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 319th Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. Forty-eight people with South Carolina connections have been killed in Afghanistan since the war started nearly 16 years ago.

Everyday Heroes

Of the million plus men and women who have died in the American military service, the vast majority are everyday heroes. They are brothers and sisters who fought alongside us, who have left unfillable holes in families, communities and hearts across this country. Their friendships, their bravery and their commitment to duty are never be lost.

A Step Further

John F. Kennedy, a Navy Veteran of World War II and a Purple Heart recipient once said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

The 35th President of the United States charged us to take our appreciation a step further with action. There is no more relevant time to embrace this then on Memorial Day. I would ask as you leave here and go about the rest of your day to keep the fallen in your minds and the families and friends in your heart for it is their immense collective sacrifices that have helped keep our country safe and free. As long as we continue to honor them with our actions and remember their sacrifices, they will never be forgotten. God Bless America, God Bless each and every one of you. Thank you.

