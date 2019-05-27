Getting results before getting paid

UNION — Over the past year DataMax Corporation has collected more than $140,000 in business license fees owed the City of Union and has been paid more than $70,000 for their collection efforts.

During its May meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance appropriating funds from the 2018-2019 General Fund Budget to pay DataMax for the unpaid business license fees it has collected for the city over the past year.

The appropriation was recommended by Finance Director Laura Hembree who pointed out that, at its June 5, 2018 meeting, council authorized the city to enter into a contract with DataMax Corporation, a company that she said “discovers revenue sources and collects on those sources.” She said that since August of 2018 Union has “utilized this company for the collection of unpaid business licenses.”

Hembree described DataMax as “a performance-based company that provides results prior to earning their fees.” She said that since August of 2018 “DataMax has recovered unpaid license revenues in the amount of $146,744.68.”

Under the terms of the contract between the city and the company, Hembree said the fees charged by DataMax for the services it delivered over the past year are “50 percent of the revenue collections. Total fees to date are $73,387.34.”

Hembree pointed out that “since DataMax’s business license collection did not begin until after second reading of the FY 2019 budget, there were no funds budgeted in the Planning Department to cover these fees. The attached ordinance provides an appropriation from the General Fund to adjust the FY 2019 budget.”

A second and final reading of the ordinance will have to be held before the fiscal 2019 budget is adjusted and the money appropriated.

Financial Statement Preparation And Audit Services

In other business, council voted unanimously to award the contract for Financial Statement Preparation and Audit Services for fiscal 2020, 2021, and 2022 to the firm of McKinley, Cooper, and Co., LLC for $29,000 a year.

Hembree told council that on April 23 of this year, the city solicited proposals for those services and received seven proposals. She said the proposals were reviewed separately and independently by three members of City Staff with the reviews consisting of “assessing past performances, ability of professional personnel, willingness to meet time and budget requirements, and references and related experience with organizations compatible to the City.”

Based on this, Hembree said the recommendation was to award the contract to McKinley, Cooper, and Co., LLC.

Mosquito Treatment

Aside from other mosquitoes, nobody likes them and that’s why the City of Union is paying Gregory Pest Solutions more that $20,000 for seven months of mosquito treatment services.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance adjusting the 2018-2019 General Fund Budget to pay for the services provided by Gregory Pest Solutions.

In her presentation recommending the approval of the ordinance, Hembree said that in April council agreed to renew the contract with Gregory Pest Solutions which began their mosquito treatments that month. Hembree said that “the contract includes several treatments over a seven-month period, to include the placement of briquettes and the spraying of larvicide throughout the city.” She said that the cost of the treatments through the end of fiscal 2018-2019 is $20,693.

Alternate Director

Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution appointing Councilman Tommy Anthony as Alternate Director for the City of Union on the Piedmont Municipal Power Association (PMPA) Board of Directors.

Anthony’s appointment was recommended by City of Union Utility Department Director Joe Nichols who explained that the PMPA “is a joint action agency organized under South Carolina’s Joint Municipal Electric Power and Energy Act. Union is one member of a group of 10 participants which have a 25 percent undivided ownership in Unit 2 of the Catawba Nuclear Station.”

Nichols explained that “PMPA’s Bylaws require that each member city appoint a Director and Alternate Director to serve on its Board of Directors. Assistant Utility Director Adam Harris has served as Alternate Director from 2016 until his separation.”

The resolution by council states that Nichols is the city appointee to serve as its Director on the PMPA Board of Directors “with the full authority and power to act on behalf of the City of Union.” It further states that Anthony is the city appointee to serve as its Alternate Director on the board “with the full power and authority to act on behalf of the City of Union in the absence of the Director.”

Authorized Signer

Council also voted unanimously to add the City Administrator as a signer on all of the city’s bank accounts.

In recommending the City Administrator be added as a signer, Hembree pointed out that “since July 2008, all checks that have been printed and remitted to the City’s vendors have been physically signed by two signers — one elected official and one appointed official. This was a recommendation by the Municipal Association and was discussed and voted on by City Council at the time. All bank accounts are set up to require two signatures in order for checks to be honored.”

Hembree pointed out that at its December 2018 meeting, council “voted to add a third elected signer to each bank account. Currently there are three elected officials and two appointed officials as the signers on all bank accounts. A City Administrator will be in place as of July 1, and adding this person as a third appointed signer would be appropriate.”

The new City Administrator will be Nichols who was appointed by council to the position in April.

Meeting Rescheduled

While regular city council meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month, that won’t be the case in June as council voted unanimously to hold move that meeting to Thursday, June 20. The change was made due to scheduling conflicts of the mayor and the members of council.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_web1_union-logo.jpg

A renewal, an addition, and an appointment

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.