Local students receive degrees

CLEMSON — Local students graduated from Clemson University at spring 2019 commencement ceremonies.
They are:
Julia Harris Adams of Union, who graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing
Amy Madilyn Andrews of Whitmire, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Daniel Keith Crocker of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Anna Marie Davis of Enoree, who graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts
Tia Shantae Gilliam of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Language and International Trade
Haley Rae Stein of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Lindsay S. Swanson of Pauline, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Management
Dorothy Frances Whitney of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Kristian N. Wilson of Enoree, who graduated with a Master of Arts in English
Clemson awared more than 3,600 degrees in the ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.
This story courtesy of Clemson University.