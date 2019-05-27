Local students receive degrees

CLEMSON — Local students graduated from Clemson University at spring 2019 commencement ceremonies.

They are:

Julia Harris Adams of Union, who graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing

Amy Madilyn Andrews of Whitmire, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Daniel Keith Crocker of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Anna Marie Davis of Enoree, who graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts

Tia Shantae Gilliam of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Language and International Trade

Haley Rae Stein of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Lindsay S. Swanson of Pauline, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Management

Dorothy Frances Whitney of Union, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Kristian N. Wilson of Enoree, who graduated with a Master of Arts in English

Clemson awared more than 3,600 degrees in the ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_CU-logo-300×87.jpg

During Clemson’s 2019 commencement exercises

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Clemson University.

This story courtesy of Clemson University.