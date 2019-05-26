Stroud signs with USC Union

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Mid-Carolina High School senior Jackie Stroud signs to play baseball at USC Union. Pictured, left to right: Mike Stroud, Jackie Stroud and Gina Ratliff. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Mid-Carolina High School senior Jackie Stroud signs to play baseball at USC Union. Pictured, left to right: Mike Stroud, Jackie Stroud and Gina Ratliff.

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior Jackie Stroud recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of South Carolina Union.

Stroud, 18, serves as pitcher and center field and has played for the Rebels for six years.

When it comes to baseball, Stroud said “It’s a game of failure, but when you succeed it’s the best feeling.”

“A couple of schools invited me to camps, but I got the offer (from USC Union), went on a visit and liked it so I decided to give it a shot,” he said.

Like his other teammates who will be joining him at USC Union, Coach Micah Stancil was one of the reasons why Stroud wanted to play baseball there.

“He’s just a good guy and I’m just grateful for the opportunity to play,” Stroud said.

As he nears graduation, Stroud said his favorite memory from playing with the Rebels was his sophomore year.

“That was the only time I ever hit a home run,” he said.

He added that right now he is undecided on what he would like to major in at school.

Stroud’s parents Gina Ratliff and Mike Stroud said they are blessed to see their son take the next step in his athletic career.

“It’s a blessing for him to have this opportunity, it’s something we’re excited about, watching him continue his career,” Stroud said.

Ratliff added they will be at as many games as they are able to make.

“With their schedule I think they do a lot of double headers on Saturdays and Sundays, so hopefully we get to go to as many as we can,” Stroud said.

Head Coach Lindsay Stribble said he is looking forward to seeing how Stroud performs on the college level.

“I think he could be successful in both roles, it will be interesting to see how he goes after those two roles,” he said.

To play baseball; undecided on major

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

