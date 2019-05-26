Medlock signs with USC Union

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Bryce Medlock has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at USC Union. Pictured, left to right: Jeremy Medlock, Bryce Medlock, Suzanne Medlock and Lexi Medlock. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Bryce Medlock has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at USC Union. Pictured, left to right: Jeremy Medlock, Bryce Medlock, Suzanne Medlock and Lexi Medlock.

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior Bryce Medlock recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of South Carolina Union.

Medlock, 17, has played for Mid-Carolina since the seventh grade, but has been playing baseball since he was three.

In addition to playing baseball, Medlock also played basketball for two years in middle school, played football for one year, ran cross country and played soccer.

“I just love making a bond with other players and it’s a mental game so you have to have a good mentality to play, you can’t let it take over you,” Medlock said.

These bonds, according to Medlock, are some of his fondest memories.

“Getting closer to all of the people I’ve played with, we would start out not being real close and by the end we’re like family,” he said.

For Medlock, choosing USC Union had a lot to do with the coaching staff.

“Really liked the coaches and it’s just a good way to start, instead of going to a bigger college and not getting to play until your fourth year there,” he said.

While at USC Union Medlock said he would like to major in Kinesiology.

Medlock’s parents Suzanne and Jeremy Medlock, like most parents, are happy to see their son have the opportunity to continue playing baseball.

“I think it’s awesome, it’s always been a dream he’s had since he could talk about it; and I think it’s great he’s got the opportunity to continue in college,” said Suzanne Medlock.

Like his son, Jeremy Medlock said he liked interacting with the coaching staff.

“We kind of found out along the way that a really good route for his position is the junior college route and we met Coach Micah Stancil at USC Union and that kind of solidified it,” he said.

Coach Lindsay Stribble, like with his other players, is looking forward to Medlock taking the next step in his athletic career.

“I think he’s going to be able to help them (USC Union) swing the bat, he’s a good defensive player, he’ll have the opportunity to help them in that aspect,” he said.

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

