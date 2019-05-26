Livingston signs with USC Union

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Mid-Carolina High School senior Wesley Livingston has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at USC Union. Pictured, left to right: Rodney Livingston, Wesley Livingston, Traci Livingston and Ashley Livingston. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Mid-Carolina High School senior Wesley Livingston has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at USC Union. Pictured, left to right: Rodney Livingston, Wesley Livingston, Traci Livingston and Ashley Livingston.

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior Wesley Livingston has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of South Carolina Union.

Livingston, 18, serves as pitcher for the Rebels. He began playing baseball when he was around five years old, playing T-ball and Coaches Pitch.

“Started in middle school, got cut seventh grade, made it eighth grade. I played junior varsity ninth grade, and varsity 10th-12th grade,” Livingston said.

He added his favorite part of playing baseball is being in control of the game. Livingston said in order to play your best you have to put in the time and effort.

“You do have to do a lot of training, building up strength and everything, working on mechanics, working in bullpens a couple times a week if you’re not pitching. It’s a lot of work that goes into it, you’ve got to stay focused and do your best, especially when you’re called on the mound, you go out there and give it your all,” he said.

As Livingston closes the chapter on his high school career, he has many memories to look back on.

“Sophomore year, ended up making it to the Upperstate Championship game, so that was really fun; and also for American Legion, we won the State Championship last summer,” he said.

While at USC Union, Livingston said he would like to major in Criminal Justice with goals to become an Arson Investigator.

For Livingston’s parents, Traci and Rodney Livingston, they were excited to see their son fulfill his dream.

“It’s been his dream since he was little, so for him to be able to continue to play I couldn’t be more proud,” said Traci Livingston. “We miss very few games. Thankfully it’s a small school so most of the games will be more local so we should be able to hit almost all of them, whether he’s played or not we’ve been there.”

Head Baseball Coach Lindsay Stribble said he is looking forward to seeing what Livingston will do on the mound at USC Union.

“He’s a back of the bullpen-type guy, he’ll be able to help get outs and keep them in the game,” he said.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

