Academic awards and recognition

Photo courtesy of USC Union USC Union held its 2019 Commencement Exercises on May 4 in the First Baptist Church sanctuary. Pictured are (first row) Bryanna Honeycutt (Marshall), Lisa Garza, Bryanna Vaughan, Daytona Caldwell, Katie Sligh, Dimia Thompson, Dawn Schreiber, Celeste Cathcart, Abby McCarley (Marshall), (second row) Caroline England, Kelsey Granger, Caylee Austin, Claire Pridemore, Madelynn Wood, Sha’Quilla Walker, Makenzie Stanford, (third row) Tomi Lachance, Lindsey Jarvis, Theodore Walker, Jack Snelgrove, Hunter Plemmons, Donna Truelove, (fourth row) Clint Groves, Asia Tucker, Makenzie Wall, Payton Townsend, Dillon Sumner (fifth row) Temeka Briggs, Ashley Hall, Faith Lemons, Paul Means, Cameron Mitchell (sixth row) Devin Gilkison, Allison Hart, Kathryn Smith, Elliot Trammell, Kiara Lee, Elizabeth Medlin, (seventh row) Corey Easterling, Tomeshiona Jackson, Brad Jolly. (Not pictured but participated in the ceremony: Martin Arias, Mayko Mendoza Garcia, Hannah Johnson.) Photo courtesy of USC Union USC Union held its 2019 Commencement Exercises on May 4 in the First Baptist Church sanctuary. Pictured are (first row) Bryanna Honeycutt (Marshall), Lisa Garza, Bryanna Vaughan, Daytona Caldwell, Katie Sligh, Dimia Thompson, Dawn Schreiber, Celeste Cathcart, Abby McCarley (Marshall), (second row) Caroline England, Kelsey Granger, Caylee Austin, Claire Pridemore, Madelynn Wood, Sha’Quilla Walker, Makenzie Stanford, (third row) Tomi Lachance, Lindsey Jarvis, Theodore Walker, Jack Snelgrove, Hunter Plemmons, Donna Truelove, (fourth row) Clint Groves, Asia Tucker, Makenzie Wall, Payton Townsend, Dillon Sumner (fifth row) Temeka Briggs, Ashley Hall, Faith Lemons, Paul Means, Cameron Mitchell (sixth row) Devin Gilkison, Allison Hart, Kathryn Smith, Elliot Trammell, Kiara Lee, Elizabeth Medlin, (seventh row) Corey Easterling, Tomeshiona Jackson, Brad Jolly. (Not pictured but participated in the ceremony: Martin Arias, Mayko Mendoza Garcia, Hannah Johnson.)

UNION — The University of South Carolina Union held Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 4 in the First Baptist Church sanctuary. The commencement speaker was Dr. Harris Pastides, USC President for the past 11 years.

During President Pastides’ tenure, the university has seen its South Carolina Honors College named the best honors college in the nation and celebrated continual top national academic program rankings, including 47 current programs in undergraduate and graduate international business, public health, engineering, nursing and others. The university also has garnered record levels of research funding and surpassed a $1 billion capital campaign goal under his leadership.

Today, President Pastides serves on many local, state, national and international boards, including the U.S. Council on Competitiveness, the U.S. Fulbright Program (chair), the University Research Associates (chair), the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium (chair), and the South Carolina Institute of Medicine & Public Health (chair). He is a past chair of the NCAA Division I Board of Directors and currently serves as president of the Southeastern Conference.

Speaker’s Scholarship Award

The Speaker’s Scholarship Award was presented to Travis Wendel by USC President Harris Pastides. The USC Union Scholarship Committee selects the student based on outstanding academic achievement.

Travis is currently renewing his studies at USC Union. He reports that he considers himself to be honest, trustworthy, hardworking, and supportive of others. These qualities have certainly been confirmed in his time at USC Union as he has distinguished himself by receiving both Marine Science and Spanish academic awards as well as making the President’s Honor Roll.

Travis is also very active on campus, serving on Student Government, working part-time on campus at the library and for security at campus events. Travis’s college goals are to earn his associate’s degree here at USC Union, then major in biology in preparation for a career in research.

Kennedy Academic Award

Bret Clint Groves was presented the Kennedy Academic Award by USC Union Academic Dean, Dr. Randy Lowell.

The Kennedy Award was established by Mr. B.F Kennedy and his late wife, Myrna, to publicly recognize and reward the USC Union graduate with the highest GPA each year. The recipient exemplifies love of learning and commitment to excellence.

Clint started at USC Union Laurens location, in Fall of 2016, bringing to the table a wealth of life experience as a non-traditional student. In addition to his full load of coursework each semester, Clint has managed to balance his responsibilities as a supervisor at the Walmart Distribution Center, his role as a family man with five children, and even finding time to keep up with his hobby as a banjo player. He is routinely acknowledged by many faculty as one of the strongest students they have had in their classes, and he has received a number of scholarships and accolades to reinforce that sentiment.

As he prepares to graduate with an Associates in Science and an Associates in Arts, he has also set himself up to have a head start on many of the requirements for the Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership in which he will officially enroll this Fall 2019 semester through Palmetto College. This will allow him to remain in the area as he completes that Bachelor’s degree.

USC Union Teacher Of The Year

Also recognized was Dr. Randy Lowell as USC Union Teacher of the Year. Dr. Lowell received his B.A. in Experimental Psychology in 2004, his M.A. in Experimental Psychology in 2010, and his Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology in 2012, all from the University of South Carolina in Columbia. His focus was within Cognitive Psychology, investigating the way that adult readers use context to infer meanings of new words while reading, largely based on eye movement recording and subsequent memory tests.

Immediately after completing his doctoral studies in 2012, he joined the faculty at USC Union, and began his role as Academic Dean in January of 2016. During his time in Union, he has published articles in peer-reviewed journals, presented his research at local, regional, and national conferences, received a variety of internal research grant funding, and collaborated with many undergraduate student researchers and faculty. This year he was also the Union campus nominee for the Palmetto College research award that is named after the late Dr. Shaw.

While maintaining a high level of research productivity and a substantial amount of service to the campus, community, and University system, including his administrative duties as Academic Dean, Dr. Lowell has also maintained a high standard of teaching and has been recognized for that, including being nominated for the Palmetto College Duffy teaching award in 2015. His teaching in the classroom is greatly informed by his scholarly activity outside of the classroom, and his close working relationships with students through his PALM Psychology Lab on various research studies provides an ideal format for integrating classroom concepts with new and creative ways to investigate the questions that those students demonstrate a natural curiosity about. In the process, he also greatly appreciates all of the new things that he is able to learn from his students.

List Of Graduates

Associate In Arts

• Tytiana Shonterria Beacham

• Aaron Neal Blackmon

• Frank Carroll Bleasdale III

• Temeka Twan Briggs

• Lisa Marina Garza, With High Honors

• Devin Adam Gilkison

• Hanna Carmella Goodfellow, With Honors

• Bret Clinton Groves II, With Highest Honors

• Ashley Marie Hall

• Mary Elizabeth Grier Hanvey

• William Eugene Holcombe Jr.

• Courtland Darelle Howard

• Lindsey Ann Jarvis, With Highest Honors

• Hannah Alexa Johnson

• Emily Catherine Kingsmore

• Tomi Leitzsey Lachance*, With High Honors

• Kiara Lee

• Faith Ann Lemons

• Austin Chase McCarleyElizabeth

• Brianna Medlin, With High Honors

• Mayko Abelino Mendoza Garcia

• Austin James Tyler Parker

• Hunter Patrick Plemmons

• Claire Elizabeth Pridemore, With High Honors

• Lindsey Rhea Ratliff, With High Honors

• William Dalton Sinclair, With High Honors

• Katie Elizabeth Sligh, With High Honors

• Kannon Scott Small, With Honors

• Kathryn Elizabeth Smith, With Honors

• Makenzie Reagan Stanford

• Dimia Dajiona Thompson

• Asia Shonice Tucker, With Honors

• Sha’Quilla Teneshia Walker

• Graham Tucker Whitesides, With Honors

• Bailey Marie Willard

• Kiara Renee Williamson

• Madelynn Wood

Associate In Science

• Martin Alejandro Arias, With Honors

• Caylee Michelle Austin

• Tytiana Shonterria Beacham

• Bentley Jay Burr

• Daytona LeAnn Caldwell

• Gaven Michael Causey, With Honors

• William Christopher Dawes

• Caroline Jamison Rae England

• Preston John Farmer, With High Honors

• Lisa Marina Garza, With High Honors

• Devin Adam Gilkison

• Wa’Dezmond Bishari Good

• Bret Clinton Groves II, With Highest Honors

• Gabriel Reid Hall

• Mary Elizabeth Grier Hanvey

• Allison Marie Hart

• Charles Berkley Herrington

• William Eugene Holcombe Jr.

• Dallas Christian Honeycutt, With Honors

• Courtland Darelle Howard

• Tomeshiona Ishay Jackson

• Steve Dy’Sean Joyner Jr.

• Emily Catherine Kingsmore

• Joseph Patrick Kurtz, With High Honors

• Tomi Leitzsey Lachance*, With High Honors

• Faith Ann Lemons

• Anthony Alexander Miller, With Honors

• Cameron William Mitchell

• Ashley Phillips

• Claire Elizabeth Pridemore, With High Honors

• Auston Eugene Shouse

• Katie Elizabeth Sligh, With High Honors

• Kannon Scott Small, With Honors

• Kathryn Elizabeth Smith, With Honors

• Jack William Snelgrove

• Dillon Chase Sumner

• Payton Alyssa Townsend

• John Steven Trammell, With Honors

• Sha’Quilla Teneshia Walker

• Theodore Walker

• MaKenzie Jordan Wall, With High Honors

• Keondra Patrice Watts

• Bailey Marie Willard

• Sarah Grace Ellen Wrennall

During the USC Union Commencement Exercises

Special to The Union Times

