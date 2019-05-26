A ‘considerable portion’ of USC Union

Charles Warner |The Union Times The Main Building of USC Union was the first property acquired by the University of South Carolina when the campus was established in the 1960s. Now it is part of a much larger and growing campus that is an increasing presence in downtown Union. The property along with 10 others, were rezoned this week by Union City Council in response to a request by the Union Laurens Commission for Higher Education which oversees the campus. Charles Warner |The Union Times The Main Building of USC Union was the first property acquired by the University of South Carolina when the campus was established in the 1960s. Now it is part of a much larger and growing campus that is an increasing presence in downtown Union. The property along with 10 others, were rezoned this week by Union City Council in response to a request by the Union Laurens Commission for Higher Education which oversees the campus.

UNION — USC Union is a big — and growing — part of downtown Union, isn’t it?

Just how much a part of downtown Union USC Union is was reiterated during the May meeting of Union City Council Tuesday evening. Council voted voted unanimously to approve a recommendation from the Planning Commission that a total of 11 parcels of property that are part of the USC Union campus be rezoned.

The recommendation, which was prepared for council by Robby Moody of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments, states that the properties “make up a considerable portion of the University of South Carolina-Union campus in downtown” Union. It states that the rezonings were requested by the Union Laurens Commission for Higher Education to “ensure that these parcels associated with the campus” are zoned A-1 Central Business District.

A letter from the Commission requesting the rezoning states the properties to be rezoned “are all related to the business of the University of South Carolina Union Campus” while a site description included in the proposal states that “the subject properties make up a considerable portion of the University of South Carolina Union campus in downtown Union.”

Those parcels being rezoned are:

• Central Building, 309 East Academy Street from R-10 to A-1

• Main Building, 401 East Main Street from A-4 to A-1

• Founders House, 104 North Church Street from A-4 to A-1

• Former Post Office, 410 East Main Street from A-4 to A-1

• House (land only), 116 North Church Street from A-4 to A-1

• House (land only), 114 North Church Street from A-4 to A-1

• Pecan Grove Area (land only), 106 Faith Lane from R-10 to A-1

• Pecan Grove Area (land only), 108 Faith Lane from R-10 to A-1

• Pecan Grove Area (land only), 101 North Church Street from R-10 to A-1

• Pecan Grove Area (land only), 103 North Church Street from R-10 to A-1

• Pecan Grove Area (land only), 105 North Church Street from R-10 to A-1

An R-10 district is an area zoned for “single-family and two-family dwellings and for related recreational, religious, and educational facilities normally required to provide an orderly and attractive residential area.” An A-4 district is an area zoned for “a compatible mixture of residences, business and professional offices, hospitals, clinics and other institutional uses.”

The A-1 designation sought by the Commission is for a “business zone established to provide for and promote concentrated development of retail establishments and personal and business services to supply the needs of residents and transients and business and industry in the urban area as well as in the entire trade area. The zone is located in the heart of the city where major streets converge.”

Sounds a lot like the USC Union campus which is in the heart of Union where a number of major streets do indeed converge, doesn’t it?

While as the site description included in the proposal states, the properties being rezoned make up a considerable portion of the USC Union campus in downtown Union they are not all there is to it. A listing of all the properties that make up the USC Union campus included in the proposal not only includes the properties being rezoned, but also the following additional properties that help make up the campus.

• Truluck Activity Center, 109 North Church Street

• Rippy Building, 125 East Main Street

• Maintenance Storage Building, North Church Street

• Bookstore & Student Center, 311 East Main Street

• Former Trakas Building, 315 East Main Street

• 2-Story White House, 101 Pine Street

• Gazebo Area (land only), South/West side of North Church Street

• Gazebo Area (land only), East/South side of North Mountain Street

• Gazebo Area, 310 East Academy Street

• Vacant Lot, 116 Faith Lane

• Vacant Lot, 104 Pine Street

• Vacant Lot, 111 White Oak Street

• Vacant Lot, 103 White Oak Street

• Vacant Lot, 109 White Oak Street

The rezoning request and the accompanying list of properties that make up the campus are a reminder of just how far USC Union has come since it was established in the 1960s and was initally composed of only the Main Building. It has grown with significant growth occurring in recent months as USC Union expands its presence on Main Street which is now the home of the “USC Union Science and Nursing Building” located at 322 East Main Street in a building provided by the county.

The building, which will be extensively renovated, will serve as the home of upgraded biology and chemistry laboratories, additional online classroom capacity, and additional nursing faculty, and will provide students with the opportunity to use “virtual reality” in their study of life-like 3D models that cover the entire human body. This teaching style will drive student engagement, accelerate learning and give instant feedback to the student during the simulation. The high-tech facility will allow USC Union to recruit top faculty and students.

The old post office building at 410 East Main Street will be renovated to serve as the “USC Union Fine Arts Building.” The facility will house a printing press room, gallery area, a kiln room, office space for two artists, studio space, and a large lecture room.

While the Fine Arts building will not be renovated until after the Nursing and Science Building is renovated, its parking lot is already the site of two car charging stations. It’s another sign that the growth USC Union is undergoing reflects the changes occurring in the 21st century.

Another sign of USC Union’s growth is the transfer of its library from the Central Building to the Union County Carnegie Library. With the transfer, 6,000 square feet of space will be freed up in the Central Building to be used as a foreign language active learning lab, four large classrooms, three office spaces, and additional storage. The area will be designated for humanities faculty, including foreign language, literature and philosophy. The move and renovations will support USC Union’s growth without having to build a new building.

Taken together, the new additions to the campus and the rezonings approved by council are a sign that USC Union is growing, growth that is changing downtown Union into not just the commercial heart of Union County and the seat of its largest local governing bodies, but into an educational and intellectual center that will further transform the community making it an ever more vital part of the global economy and society of the 21st century.

Council approves rezoning of campus properties