Don’t reject things out of hand

How do you decide when you should accept or reject something? Decisions often come rather naturally as we compare how closely we identify with what has been said. For example, if you hear that your neighbor threw trash in your yard, it will depend on how well you get along with them as to whether or not you say, “I just can’t believe that, there must be an explanation” or “I’m not surprised, they have no respect for others!” The point is, sometimes we come across valuable information and insight, but we are too quick to reject it based on the person giving the message or its not exactly the answer we were looking for! Sometimes things are worth pondering, even if we don’t understand it at first.

In 2 Kings 5, a great captain named Naaman found himself with leprosy. Naaman’s wife had an Israelite servant girl who told her mistress of a prophet in Samaria who could heal him. Naaman travels to meet the prophet Elisha, but when he arrived, Elisha had sent a messenger to tell him to wash in the river Jordan seven times. This was not what Naaman had expected and we read in verse 11 “But Naaman was wroth, and went away, and said, Behold, I thought, He will surely come out to me, and stand, and call on the name of the Lord his God, and strike his hand over the place, and recover the leper. 12 Are not Abana and Pharpar, rivers of Damascus, better than all the waters of Israel? may I not wash in them, and be clean? So he turned and went away in a rage.” Naaman’s servants then ask him if Elisha had told him some great thing to do, would he not have tried it? They advise him to heed and Naaman decides to wash seven times just as the prophet instructed, and he is healed.

Obedience begins with humility. We don’t always understand why things happen in life, but we can accept that there are ways higher than our own that can help us along the way. Don’t be too quick to dismiss the things you don’t understand. It can be difficult to understand how God could love us so much that He would send His Son to die on a cross to save sinful people and offer eternal life to all those who would believe — but don’t dismiss it because you think it is too simple.

Naaman nearly missed his healing because of simple instructions. He was quick to accept a slave girl’s story about a prophet who could save his life, yet he turned away in rage when the prophet told him what to do! We choose what we want to accept and reject based on how much sense it makes to us, but if we believe in a sovereign God above and beyond this universe, how can we not accept that His ways are higher than ours? Loving others may not make sense sometimes when they have done us wrong, but as we consider the teaching of Christ, understanding begins to unfold.

In the end, Naaman’s healing came through obedience. He did what he was instructed, and by doing so he gained more than healing, he became aware that something far greater than Elisha was truly at work! Naaman states in verse 15 that he now “knows” there is a God in Israel. He had to accept the prophet’s instruction before understanding would follow.

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I am quick to accept the complicated things in life, yet reject Your ways and plan of salvation. Help me to listen more and speak less. Let me show kindness to those around me and not be too quick to dismiss those things I must have faith to accept. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Rev.-Cathcart-4.jpg

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.