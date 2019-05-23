Be ready for your future when it gets here

Charles Warner | The Union Times It’s never too early to start planning for the future, is it? This poster on a hallway wall at the CATE Center is a reminder to students that before they know it they will be having to make their way in the adult world. In order to do so successfully, they must begin planning and preparing for those days before they graduate from high school. Do they go to college/technical school or do they go straight into the workplace or do they do a combination of both? Whichever path they choose they will have to be ready to travel that path as productively as possible in order to maximize their chances of success. To make that journey and make it successfully, they must prepare while still in school, making maximum use of all the opportunities to learn and develop the habits of learning that they can carry with them into adulthood. That knowledge and the discipline they develop in the acquisition of that knowledge will serve them well in college/technical school and in the workplace. The time to acquire all this is now and the place to acquire it is in our schools including Union County High School and the CATE Center with the help of the teachers of those institutions who have dedicated their lives to educating the young people entrusted to their care and helping them get a good start in life. So take advantage of the opportunities available to you now to get that good start in life, because if you don’t you will in all likelihood find yourself left in the dust by your classmates who did. Charles Warner | The Union Times It’s never too early to start planning for the future, is it? This poster on a hallway wall at the CATE Center is a reminder to students that before they know it they will be having to make their way in the adult world. In order to do so successfully, they must begin planning and preparing for those days before they graduate from high school. Do they go to college/technical school or do they go straight into the workplace or do they do a combination of both? Whichever path they choose they will have to be ready to travel that path as productively as possible in order to maximize their chances of success. To make that journey and make it successfully, they must prepare while still in school, making maximum use of all the opportunities to learn and develop the habits of learning that they can carry with them into adulthood. That knowledge and the discipline they develop in the acquisition of that knowledge will serve them well in college/technical school and in the workplace. The time to acquire all this is now and the place to acquire it is in our schools including Union County High School and the CATE Center with the help of the teachers of those institutions who have dedicated their lives to educating the young people entrusted to their care and helping them get a good start in life. So take advantage of the opportunities available to you now to get that good start in life, because if you don’t you will in all likelihood find yourself left in the dust by your classmates who did.

Fish Fry

The Men of Corinth Baptist Church will have a Fish Fry for their Men Day Celebration on Saturday, May 25 serving breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-until.

Hot fish and grits will be served along with fish plates, sandwiches, hot dogs, hot chicken wings, and more..

The Fish Fry will be held at the future home of Corinth Baptist Church at the corner of North Pinckney Street and Academy Street.

Please come.

Bring your neighbors, friends, and remember to take your mother-in-law some hot, hot fish and grits!!!!!!!!!

Deacon Dennis Ferguson, Chairman.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Missionary Day Celebration

The Corinth Baptist Church Family will celebrate Missionary Day on Sunday, May 26 at the 10 a.m. Worship Service.

Guest speaker will be Minister Mrs. Della Hill from St. Paul Baptist Church, Union.

Our theme is “Using Gift God gave me to serve others.”

The public is invited to attend.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

Trustee Amelia Glenn, President.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Choir Anniversary

The Bethany AME Youth Choir in Kelton will be celebrating their Choir Anniversary Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Ronald McFadden, Pastor.

Annual Revival

Monarch Baptist Church will hold its Annual Revival Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Speaker of the hour will be the Rev. Barbara McClinton.

Sumter M. Franklin, Pastor.

Memorial Day Celebration

A Memorial Day Celebration will be held at Veterans Memorial Park Lodge at Foster Park in Union on Memorial Day (Monday, May 27) from 11 a.m.-noon hosted by Union County Veterans.

This is a Community Celebration.

Contact Charles Lott at 864-429-5560 for more information.

May At The UCAC

The following events will be held in May at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time

Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, May 24 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

Family And Friends Day

Red Hill Baptist Church will hold Family and Friends Day Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m.

The speaker for this occasion will be Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor of Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Pastor Stephens and the church family invite everyone to attend.

Revival

Bethany AME Church will hold Revival Sunday, June 2-Wednesday, June 5.

Sunday, June 2 will be Homecoming and will be at 2:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Bishop Trina Parham of Chambertown Light House Church, Union.

Services Monday, June 3-Wednesday, June 5 will be at 7 p.m.

The speaker will be Bishop Gerald McCleave of Mt. Cowell Baptist Church, Joanna.

Bee Association To Meet

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Larry Vickery and Greg Campbell of Palmetto Bee Company will present a program.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with Over The Hill Gang Relay for Life Team for a fun-filled day to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino, Saturday, June 8.

1st Pick Up will be at 7 a.m. at the Jonesville Municipal Building. 2nd Pick Up at 7:20 a.m. in Union at the new Walmart parking lot.

Call and reserve your seat today.

Contact Bessie Thompson at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Everyone is welcome to be a part of this great fellowship.

Comedy Show

His Chosen Few (Mary Owens) will be having a comedy show on Saturday, June 8 at 5 p.m. at the USC Union Auditorium.

The show will feature Union’s funniest comedians, Ms. Valeri McKanic, and Mr. Ralph Rice, also Minister Barbara McClinton from Columbia.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children and may be purchased from any of the cast members or Mary Owens.

Please come out and join us for an evening of laughter and entertainment.

Contact 864-429-1402.

Family And Friends Day

Beaty’s Chapel AME Zion Church will have a Family and Friends Day Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m.

The Rev. Rodney Courtney of Neely’s Grove AME Zion Church of Gastonia North Carolina will be the guest speaker.

Rev. Lawrence Robert Ganzy Jr., Pastor.

The public is invited.

Vacation Bible School

Monarch Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School Monday, June 10-Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Trip To Washington, DC

The Outreach Ministry from Sims Chapel Baptist Church is planning a trip to Washington, DC, June 14-18.

The cost for the trip is $525 per person.

This includes your motorcoach ride, hotel, eight meals (4 breakfasts and 4 suppers) and your touring tickets.

So with this being said, come and join us and let’s have fun in the name of the Lord.

Yours in Christ,

Pastor H. Michael Williams

You may contact one of the following for further information:

• Sister Wanda Williams — 803-271-3210

• Sister Lendoria Beasley — 864-466-6207

• Brother Michael Epps — 803-924-2296

Trip To Washington, DC

The Union County Senior Citizens has a trip for Washington, DC on Monday, August 5-Thursday, August 8, 4 days and 3 nights.

For more information call Carrie at 427-0936 or Elaine at 674-5070.

This includes guided tours.

UCHS Class Of 1989

The Union County High School Class of 1989 will hold its 30th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Veterans Memorial Park.

For more information email [email protected]

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• August 29, 2019

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

