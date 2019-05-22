Praying to remain excited about doing God’s work

Charles Warner | The Union Times Sportscaster Howard Cosell once recalled how, during a public forum, he was confronted about his opposition to so many young men attempting to become professional athletes. Cosell said that the person who confronted him, an apparently very successful man, pointed out that as a professional athlete a young man could make many times what they could as a bricklayer. In response, Cosell pointed out that the young man would much more likely be able to get a job as a bricklayer and make a decent living than he would be able to become a professional athlete. What Cosell understood is that for every young athlete who makes it into the pros there are thousands more who don’t and to encourage them to undertake what for so many will be a futile pursuit of what is essentially a pipe dream does those young athletes a potentially life damaging disservice. That was the reality in the 1970s and remains so to this day. In all likelihood your child, no matter how fine an athlete they may be, has very little chance of making it into the pros and becoming a millionaire chasing a ball around a basketball court, football field, or baseball diamond. Better for them to focus on their academic studies and/or technical training and successfully complete them and pursue employment in the fields related to those studies/training where they have a better chance of getting hired and earning a good living. Better also is for you to raise them up in the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ and for them to commit themselves to Him by accepting Him as their Lord and Savior and living lives that are in accordance with His teachings. That’s because one day they — and you — will stand before Him and have to give an account of your life. That’s a 100 percent guarantee and when that happens it won’t matter whether you were good enough at sinking baskets/running the ball down the field/knocking it out of the park to make the pros. All that will matter is whether or not in this life you accepted Jesus as your Lord and Savior and became a member of His team or whether you didn’t and instead played for the Devil.

Read Matthew 26:31-46

[Jesus] said to them, “My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death. Stay here and keep watch with me.”

— Matthew 26:38 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, even when we don’t seem to have an active part, help us remain engaged with and excited for the work you are doing. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When God calls, I will be ready.

