A day of fishing and other fun

UNION — The weather was nice and there were plenty of fish to catch and other activities to enjoy for the children attending this past Saturday’s J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Fishing Rodeo.

It was a nice time made even nicer by the fact that nobody got arrested because nobody broke the law.

Sponsored by the SC Department of Natural Resources, National Wild Turkey Federation, Union County Parks and Recreation, US Forest Service, Union Elks Lodge, and the City of Union, this year’s Public Safety/Kids Fun Day — like its predecessors — was designed to be an opportunity for young anglers to fish for the 3,000 pounds of catfish that Foster Park Lake was stocked with for the event.

Of those catfish, seven were tagged and the lucky young anglers who caught them each received lifetime combination fishing and hunting licenses that enables them to fish and hunt for the rest of their lives without having to renew their licenses or get new ones. The lifetime fishing licenses have a value of $400 each.

The fishing rodeo is, however, an event for children ages 3-15 who are the only ones permitted to fish in the lake during the event. While parents can help them, the children must be the ones to do the fishing.

In years past, however, some adults would fish during the event, and to prevent that from happening this year and in the years to come, Union City Council recently amended the city statute covering such violations and set a fine of $500 or 30 days in jail for violators. The week before the fishing rodeo was held, Union Public Safety Director Sam White said this would be enforced and that any adults caught illegally fishing in the lake during the fishing rodeo would be ticketed and face paying the $500 fine or spend 30 days in jail. He said that Public Safety officers would be at the lake to ticket any violators.

White was true to his word as Public Safety officers were definitely a visible presence at the fishing rodeo and, we’re happy to report, they didn’t have to arrest anyone Saturday morning for fishing illegally.

“We had to talk to a few people, but everybody seemed to obey the law,” White said Monday. “Everything went real smooth, everybody seemed to have a good time. The kids got to enjoy it more because they weren’t crowded out by adults.”

White added that the weather cooperated, making things even nicer.

“We had perfect weather,” White said. “Everything went well.”

Forestry Technician Steve Cobb of the US Forest Service said that Saturday’s event went well, especially for seven very lucky young anglers.

“It went fine, there were over three hundred kids that participated,” Cobb said Monday. “We gave away all seven of the lifetime hunting and fishing licenses. Then there were some other prizes after the licenses were given out including rods and reels, tackle boxes, and outdoor supplies. Everybody was pleased with how it went. All the kids were fed a free meal.”

Those free meals were served up by the Union Public Safety Department and White said Monday that a total of 750 hamburgers were served Saturday. White said that this number included the more than three hundred children who participated in the fishing rodeo and the adults that were served after them. He said his department does this each year, always cooking extra burgers and then serving the remaining ones to adults after the children have been fed.

Cobb thanked the sponsors of the fishing rodeo for providing the prizes including the lifetime hunting and fishing licenses as well other non-fishing activities for the children to enjoy.

Those non-fishing activities included archery, a BB gun range, rock climbing, and the experience of going through a smoke house to learn about getting out of a burning building safely. Fire trucks from the Union Public Safety Department and the US Forest Service were also present along with a SC Wildlife Department fire engine. There was also a drug awareness trailer provided by Union Elks Lodge #1321 which also held raffles for prizes for the children registered to participate in the event.

The J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day Fishing Rodeo is an annual event and White said it will continue to be so, pointing out that the event’s sponsors will be meeting next week to begin planning for next year’s.

‘Family Fishing Rodeo!’

J.A.K.E.S. was not on the only fishing event for families this month.

On May 4, a “Family Fishing Rodeo!” sponsored by the US Forest Service and the Piedmont Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation was held at Johns Creek Lake in the Sedalia Community of Union County near Cross Keys.

The lake was stocked with 1,000 pounds of catfish for the event and the first 10 anglers to catch catfish won rods and reels.

True to its name, the Family Fishing Rodeo! was open to anglers of all ages.

Cobb said Monday that the Family Fishing Rodeo! “went fine. We had about fifty families there. It went really well.”

In addition to getting to fish, those participating got to enjoy nature by taking walks on the section of the Palmetto Trail that runs through the area.

“Some of the kids fished and then enjoyed the outdoors, going for walks on the Palmetto Trail,” Cobb said. “That’s the reason we try to do things like this is so they can have this experience, to give people the outdoors/fishing experience.”

Cobb said that it is hoped that another Family Fishing Rodeo! will be held next year.

At the J.A.K.E.S. Public Safety/Kids Fun Day

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

