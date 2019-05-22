Fighting fires for 50 years

Charles Warner | The Union Times This year is the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Southside Fire Department which celebrated that milestone this past Saturday by honoring the three of its founding members who are still active in the department. Fire Chief Mike Lancaster (far right) presented firefighters Dudley Adams (left), Buford Brown (center), and Roger Bailey (right) with plaques honoring them for their 50 years of service in the department. Charles Warner | The Union Times This year is the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Southside Fire Department which celebrated that milestone this past Saturday by honoring the three of its founding members who are still active in the department. Fire Chief Mike Lancaster (far right) presented firefighters Dudley Adams (left), Buford Brown (center), and Roger Bailey (right) with plaques honoring them for their 50 years of service in the department.

UNION — The year 1969 was a year of historic first steps. It was the year that American astronauts became the first people to set foot on the surface of the moon.

It was also the year that some residents of the Sardis Community took their first step toward organizing what would become the Southside Fire District and establishing the Southside Fire Department which 50 years later is still protecting the lives and property of the residents of the district.

Fifty years is a long time, so long in fact that you might think all the people who took part in that meeting 50 years ago are now retired from firefighting and no longer actively involved with the fire department they established.

You’d be wrong.

The Southside Fire Department is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and as part of that celebration they held a Public Safety Day and MeetThe Firefighters Day this past Saturday (May 18) at the Southside Fire Sation at 131 Lovers Lane Road, Union. The department’s fire trucks were out in the parking lot on display and tables and chairs placed in the bays they are normally parked in to accommodate those who attended the event. Those in attendance got to enjoy hamburgers, potato chips, and drinks served up the by fire department which served up something else as well.

A surprise.

The surprise was a plaque bearing a mounted fire axe and the years 1969-2019 and the words “In appreciation for 50 years of selfless service to the Union County fire service and dedication to the Southside Fire District.”

The recipients of those plaques were firefighters Roger Bailey, Buford Brown, and Dudley Adams, all three of whom have not only been firefighters with Southside for the past 50 years, but also took part in the meeting in 1969 that resulted in the establishment of the fire district.

The involvement of Bailey, Brown, and Adams in the founding of the fire department and their service to the community as firefighters was cited by Southside Fire Chief Mike Lancaster when he presented them with the plaques.

“There’s very few organizations that have been around for 50 years that have three of its founding members that are still active in the organization,” Lancaster said. “We are fortunate to have these three still with us after 50 years and I thank them for the foresight to see that we needed fire protection in the Southside Fire District. I thank them for their dedication and service to the Sardis Community and to the residents of Union County.”

Bailey, who serves as the department’s Public Information Officer, thanked the people he worked with over the past 50 years for what has been achieved.

“All the people that I have served with are the ones who deserve this because they are the ones who have made us what we are today,” Bailey said.

While house fires are terrible things, Bailey said what is not terrible are the people who are willing to undergo the training and take the risks to fight those fires and save properties and lives.

“It’s bad that you have to deal with these situations, but it’s good you have people that will do this,” Bailey said.

As for why he helped organize the fire district, establish the fire department, and become a firefighter, Bailey said “fighting fires is an arm of my religion.”

Bailey also praised the wives of the department’s firefighters including his wife for their support of their husbands and their work fighting fires.

“We have to give our wives credit,” Bailey said. “I couldn’t do it without her.”

Bailey also credited his involvement with the Southside Department with the professional success he has enjoyed.

“Last but not least, the firefighting service helped me get my first job at Arthur State Bank where I was for 37 years,” Bailey said. Again, I thank all the people who have helped me.”

In accepting his plaque, Brown looked back at the founding of the Southside Fire District and the support he and his fellow organizers had from the community.

“When this fire house was organized we had one hundred percent help from the people in the district because they knew we needed a fire department,” Brown said. “Then we had an election to raise taxes and it was a three-mile district. In those years since we have grown and we have acquired equipment with those tax funds and we are second to none as far as equipment is concerned.”

Brown added that their support of the fire department has benefited the people of the district financially, pointing out that the district now has the best insurance rating possible which means residents pay less for homeowner’s insurance than they would otherwise.

In addition to its fire station, the district has a smoke house where firefighters undergo training designed to simulate what they will experience in battling a real blaze. Brown said that the smokehouse is not only used by Southside firefighters for training, but also by firefighters from other districts and even from outside the county.

For the future, Brown pointed out that the current fire station is 50 years old and is crowded by the equipment the department has. He said in the very near future thought must given to building a new station.

Brown concluded by praising his fellow firefighters for their commitment to the department.

“The officers of the Southside Fire Department have put their heart and soul into maintaining the integrity of the department and in our ability to fight fires,” Brown said.

For his part, Adams also looked back to the beginning of the department.

“I was there when we started our first meeting at Roper’s Chevrolet,” Adams said. “We didn’t have a budget or land or anything. We started from scratch. Buford Brown donated the land to put the building on.”

Adams said that initially there were a large number of men who signed up to be firefighters, but the demands of the training needed to become firefighters winnowed that number down to the dedicated few who stuck it out to begin serving the community.

“We had fifty to sign up for training to become a fireman but only twelve stuck with it,” Adams said. “We bought our first sets of turnout gear for twelve firemen.”

Adams also pointed out a particularly telling difference between the early days of the department and today.

“We bought our first truck in 1972 for $27,000,” Adams said. “We bought our last one in 2015 for $285,000.”

Looking back over the past 50 years, Adams reflected on how the success of the department has been due to its being blessed with dedicated personnel.

“I think we have done extremely well, the Lord has blessed us,” Adams said. “We have had good chiefs, good board members, and good firemen that have worked together to get us where we’re at.”

