Truitt named Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Amy Truitt with her Kindle Fire in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s May Teacher of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Amy Truitt with her Kindle Fire in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s May Teacher of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Amy Truitt has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s May Teacher of the Month.

This month’s focus trait was dedication and commitment. It was said by her colleagues that Mrs. Truitt has proven time and time again that she is more than dedicated and committed to FPES. Not only is she a phenomenal art teacher, but she works tirelessly behind the scenes writing grants and securing artists in residence to provide many wonderful opportunities for our students. She is also willing to jump in whenever or wherever needed to help in any way possible. She is truly a dedicated TEAM player.

Mrs. Truitt is currently in her twenty-third year of teaching and has taught at FPES for fourteen years. She currently teaches art. She is a graduate of Converse College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Deaf and Elementary Education, Minor in Studio Art, and Master’s Degree in Elementary Education (with Gifted & Talented Endorsement). She also completed her Art Education Certification and has obtained thirty hours above her Master’s Degree. In addition, Mrs. Truitt has attended many arts conferences and has served on many arts committees. It is evident that Mrs. Truitt is indeed a lifelong learner herself.

Mrs. Truitt has been awarded many grants which help her to provide authentic learning experiences for her students. She was named the 2012-2013 Foster Park Elementary School Teacher of the Year and was also nominated for the State Art Teacher of the Year in 2012-2013. Mrs. Truitt is an active member of the South Carolina Art Education Association (SCAEA), National Art Education Association (NAEA), and the Union County Arts Council (UCAC).

Her hobbies include spending time with her family, painting and creating collages, sign language, and watching movies. She lives in Jonesville with her husband, Mark. They have two daughters: Madyson (17) and Katelyn (12). Mrs. Truitt is a member of West Springs Baptist Church.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Truitt says, “I get to teach ALL of the kids at my school! I love watching the fresh and genuine approach my young students take to being creative and expressing themselves. I love seeing kids smile!”

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its May Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Amy Truitt.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Amy Truitt with her Kindle Fire in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s May Teacher of the Month. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_FPES-Truitt.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents Amy Truitt with her Kindle Fire in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s May Teacher of the Month.

For May at Foster Park Elementary School

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.