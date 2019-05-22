Gault joins civil litigation team

Michael Gault Michael Gault

SPARTANBURG — Harrison White, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Michael Q. Gault as an associate in its Spartanburg, S.C. office. Gault will join managing partner John B. White Jr. and partner Ryan McCarty as the newest member of the firm’s civil litigation team.

A graduate of the Charleston School of Law, Gault joins Harrison White, P.C. after serving four years as assistant solicitor for the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. In this role Gault was responsible for the prosecution of General Sessions-level crimes, ranging from property crime to attempted murder. As assistant solicitor he also worked closely with law enforcement during investigations.

Gault’s joining the Harrison White, P.C. team is a homecoming of sorts — prior to working as assistant solicitor, Gault served as an attorney with the firm, then known as Harrison, White, Smith & Coggins, P.C.

“We couldn’t be happier that Michael has chosen to come back to Harrison White, P.C.,” says managing partner John B. White Jr. “I am confident that his talent, experience, energy and expertise will again make a positive impact on both our firm but, most importantly, on the lives of those we serve in South Carolina.”

A native of Union County, S.C., Gault received his undergraduate degree from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. While in law school he worked with the Court Appointed Guardianship Program with Charleston County’s Probate Court and was a member of the school’s criminal law and environmental law societies.

“I’m pleased to be home at Harrison White,” says Gault. “This is a firm that works hard to improve the lives of our clients by offering integrity-driven, results-oriented legal services. I’m delighted to be a member of the team.”

Harrison White, P.C., located in Spartanburg, S.C., is one of the largest litigation firms of its kind in Upstate South Carolina. Its mission is to provide its clients with the most personal and effective advice, representation and counsel. For more information visit spartanlaw.com.

Michael Gault https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Michael-Gault.jpg Michael Gault

Of the Spartanburg office of Harrison White, P.C.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Harrison White, P.C.

This story courtesy of Harrison White, P.C.