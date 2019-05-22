Guilty pleas heard May 13-17

UNION COUNTY — The following persons pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court the week of May 13-17 before Judge William McKinnon of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse:

— Amy Dianne Dover, 48, 120 Erwin Road, Pacolet, to Driving Under The Influence 1st Offense, 90 days suspended upon 1 day and payment of $1,000 and 2 years probation with credit for 1 day already served and to pay $2,407.11 in fines and court costs.

— Brett William Dukes, 37, 1911 St. Phillip’s Church Road, Prosperity, to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 3 years suspended upon 2 days and 1 year probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Shoplifting 3rd Or Subsequent Offense, 3 years suspended upon 2 days and 1 year probation with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $643.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Ty Wayne Morris, 27, 11960 Highway 56, Enoree, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 85 days with credit for 85 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Robert Charles Rodgers, 29, 187 Proctor Road, Jonesville, to Forgery Value Less Than $10,000, 5 years with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Grand Larceny Value More Than $2,000 But Less Than $1,000, 5 years with credit for 207 days already served and to pay $200 in restitution and $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Forgery Value Less Than $10,000, 5 years with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $400 in restitution and $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Forgery Value Less Than $10,000, 5 years with credit for 3 days already served and to pay $1,070 in restitution and $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— David Maurice Browning, 56, 321 Terrapin Road, Union, to Domestic Violence 1st Degree, 5 years with credit for 391 days already served and to pay $280 in restitution, $170 to Victim’s Compensation Fund, $110 to Tracie Browning, and $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Travis Wayne Gibson, 38, 2012 Whitmire Highway, Union, to Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, 2 years with credit for 25 days already served; to 1st Offense Distribution Of Methamphetamine, 2 years with credit for 25 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Richard Berry Harris, 61, 1870 Santuc Drive, Carlisle, to Obtaining Property By False Pretenses 3rd Of Subsequent Offense, 6 months with credit for 2 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— James Michael Dill, 54, 1014 North Sloan Drive, Clinton, to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 148 days with credit for 148 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Jonathan Lee Williams, 37, 350 Norris Street, Spartanburg, to Driving Under Suspension 3rd Offense, 90 days suspended upon 11 days and $1,000 and 18 months probation with credit for 11 days already served and to pay $2,678 in fines and court costs; to Giving False Information To Law Enforcement, 11 days with credit for 11 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Denver Wallace Harris, 40, 120 Ravenscroft Street, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 18 months with credit for 101 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs.

— Benjamin Thomas, 39, 109 Gault Avenue, Jonesville, to Petit Larceny, 30 days with credit for 83 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs; to Resisting Arrest, 83 days with credit for 83 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

— Joshua Dean Gault, 32, 582 Mud Bridge Road, Buffalo, to Unlawful Carrying Of A Pistol, 1 year with credit for 19 days already served and to pay $128.75 in fines and court costs.

— Cassie Nicole Greene, 35, 667 Vanderford Road, Union, 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 2 years suspended upon 6 days and 18 months probation with credit for 6 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs.

— Tiffany Grady Hudgins, 39, 4765 Lockhart Highway, Union, to 1st Offense Possession Of Methamphetamine, 2 years suspended upon 50 days and 18 months probation with credit for 50 days already served and to pay $798.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, 2 years suspended upon 50 days and 18 months probation with credit for 50 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs; to Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense, 30 days with credit for 50 days already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Courthouse-Seal.jpg

In General Sessions Court