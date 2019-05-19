Students named Rotary Scholars

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Christian Day School 12th grade student Tashure LaNiya Lott and Union County High School 12th grade students Carolina Gallman, Makayla Grady, Kailee Stepp, and Ben Stone have been named 2019 Rotary Scholars by the Union Rotary Club. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. Four students from each grade at UCHS and one from each grade at UCDS are named Rotary Scholars and honored with a luncheon held by the Union Rotary Club during which they are each presented with a certificate identifying them as Rotary Scholars and a Rotary Scholars t-shirt.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School 11th grade students Sydney Childers, Bayleigh Earls, Elice Lee, and RJ Sanders and Union Christian Day School 11th grade student Morgan Kelly Pettit have been named 2019 Rotary Scholars by the Union Rotary Club. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. Four students from each grade at UCHS and one from each grade at UCDS are named Rotary Scholars and honored with a luncheon held by the Union Rotary Club during which they are each presented with a certificate identifying them as Rotary Scholars and a Rotary Scholars t-shirt.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School 10th grade students Madeline Gilstrap, Abigail Goodfellow, Nicholas Hale, and Erin Miller and Union Christian Day School 10th grade student Jessia Irene Smith have been named 2019 Rotary Scholars by the Union Rotary Club. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. Four students from each grade at UCHS and one from each grade at UCDS are named Rotary Scholars and honored with a luncheon held by the Union Rotary Club during which they are each presented with a certificate identifying them as Rotary Scholars and a Rotary Scholars t-shirt.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Christian Day School 9th grade student Douglas Alexander Bradshaw has been named a 2019 Rotary Scholar. Bradshaw and his fellow Rotary Scholars were recognized by the Union Rotary Club during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. The Union County High School 9th graders named 2019 Rotary Scholars are Arielle Deputy, Chloe Rector, Nathan Smith, and Kaigan Wilson. They were unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony because of testing at the high school.

UNION — Twenty high school students — 16 from Union County High School and four from Union Christian Day School — are the 2019 Rotary Scholars.

The students were recognized by the Union Rotary Club during its Tuesday, May 14 meeting at Covenant Baptist Church. Each year, the club recognizes 20 high school students for academic achievement by bestowing upon them the title of Rotary Scholars, having them as guests at a club luncheon held in their honor, and presenting each of them with gifts during the meeting. This year the students received a certificate identifying them as Rotary Scholars and a Rotary Scholars t-shirt.

Rotary Scholars are the top 5 students in each grade — 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th — of high school. Of those students, 16 — four from each grade — are from Union County High School and four — one from each grade — are from Union Christian Day School.

The 2019 Union Rotary Scholars are:

9th Grade

Union County High School — Arielle Deputy, Chloe Rector, Nathan Smith, Kaigan Wilson

Union Christian Day School — Douglas Alexander Bradshaw

10th Grade

Union County High School — Madeline Gilstrap, Abigail Goodfellow, Nicholas Hale, Erin Miller

Union Christian Day School — Jessica Irene Smith

11th Grade

Union County High School — Sydney Childers, Bayleigh Earls, Elice Lee, RJ Sanders

Union Christian Day School — Morgan Kelly Pettit

12th Grade

Union County High School — Carolina Gallman, Makayla Grady, Kailee Stepp, Ben Stone

Union Christian Day School — Tashure LaNiya Lott

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Christian Day School 9th grade student Douglas Alexander Bradshaw has been named a 2019 Rotary Scholar. Bradshaw and his fellow Rotary Scholars were recognized by the Union Rotary Club during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. The Union County High School 9th graders named 2019 Rotary Scholars are Arielle Deputy, Chloe Rector, Nathan Smith, and Kaigan Wilson. They were unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony because of testing at the high school.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Rotary-Scholars-9th-Grade.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Christian Day School 9th grade student Douglas Alexander Bradshaw has been named a 2019 Rotary Scholar. Bradshaw and his fellow Rotary Scholars were recognized by the Union Rotary Club during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. The Union County High School 9th graders named 2019 Rotary Scholars are Arielle Deputy, Chloe Rector, Nathan Smith, and Kaigan Wilson. They were unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony because of testing at the high school.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School 10th grade students Madeline Gilstrap, Abigail Goodfellow, Nicholas Hale, and Erin Miller and Union Christian Day School 10th grade student Jessia Irene Smith have been named 2019 Rotary Scholars by the Union Rotary Club. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. Four students from each grade at UCHS and one from each grade at UCDS are named Rotary Scholars and honored with a luncheon held by the Union Rotary Club during which they are each presented with a certificate identifying them as Rotary Scholars and a Rotary Scholars t-shirt.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Rotary-Scholars-10th-Grade.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School 10th grade students Madeline Gilstrap, Abigail Goodfellow, Nicholas Hale, and Erin Miller and Union Christian Day School 10th grade student Jessia Irene Smith have been named 2019 Rotary Scholars by the Union Rotary Club. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. Four students from each grade at UCHS and one from each grade at UCDS are named Rotary Scholars and honored with a luncheon held by the Union Rotary Club during which they are each presented with a certificate identifying them as Rotary Scholars and a Rotary Scholars t-shirt.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School 11th grade students Sydney Childers, Bayleigh Earls, Elice Lee, and RJ Sanders and Union Christian Day School 11th grade student Morgan Kelly Pettit have been named 2019 Rotary Scholars by the Union Rotary Club. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. Four students from each grade at UCHS and one from each grade at UCDS are named Rotary Scholars and honored with a luncheon held by the Union Rotary Club during which they are each presented with a certificate identifying them as Rotary Scholars and a Rotary Scholars t-shirt.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Rotary-Scholars-11th-Grade.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School 11th grade students Sydney Childers, Bayleigh Earls, Elice Lee, and RJ Sanders and Union Christian Day School 11th grade student Morgan Kelly Pettit have been named 2019 Rotary Scholars by the Union Rotary Club. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. Four students from each grade at UCHS and one from each grade at UCDS are named Rotary Scholars and honored with a luncheon held by the Union Rotary Club during which they are each presented with a certificate identifying them as Rotary Scholars and a Rotary Scholars t-shirt.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union Christian Day School 12th grade student Tashure LaNiya Lott and Union County High School 12th grade students Carolina Gallman, Makayla Grady, Kailee Stepp, and Ben Stone have been named 2019 Rotary Scholars by the Union Rotary Club. Each year five students from each high school grade are honored for academic achievement by the club by being named Rotary Scholars. Four students from each grade at UCHS and one from each grade at UCDS are named Rotary Scholars and honored with a luncheon held by the Union Rotary Club during which they are each presented with a certificate identifying them as Rotary Scholars and a Rotary Scholars t-shirt.