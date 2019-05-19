Preparation and enrichment at UCHS

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students listen as Algebra I Teacher Jessica Hines addresses them during the Union County High School “EOC/Enrichment Blitz.” The Blitz was held to prepare students for End of Course exams in areas such as Algebra and to help provide them with real world skills. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students listen as Algebra I Teacher Jessica Hines addresses them during the Union County High School “EOC/Enrichment Blitz.” The Blitz was held to prepare students for End of Course exams in areas such as Algebra and to help provide them with real world skills. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School tudents watch a video on performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in a CPR class taught by Wes Foster and Kelly Ivey during the Union County High School “EOC/Enrichment Blitz.” The Blitz was held to prepare students for End of Course exams and to help provide them with real world skills such as CPR. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School tudents watch a video on performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in a CPR class taught by Wes Foster and Kelly Ivey during the Union County High School “EOC/Enrichment Blitz.” The Blitz was held to prepare students for End of Course exams and to help provide them with real world skills such as CPR. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School student Anna Gregory writes “Fractured Fairytales” during the Union County High School “EOC/Enrichment Blitz” as Teacher Kim Balkum works at her desk. The Blitz was held to prepare students for End of Course exams and to help provide them with real world skills in such areas as creative writing. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School student Anna Gregory writes “Fractured Fairytales” during the Union County High School “EOC/Enrichment Blitz” as Teacher Kim Balkum works at her desk. The Blitz was held to prepare students for End of Course exams and to help provide them with real world skills in such areas as creative writing.

UNION COUNTY — This semester’s “EOC/Enrichment Blitz” at Union County High School was a little bit different thanks to the committee of educators that put it together.

The very name indicates the difference, because unlike the Blitz held in December, the Blitz this month (May) was not only about End of Course (EOC) testing, but also had an Enrichment segment. This was all due to the involvement of teachers in designing this semester’s Blitz and adding a new dimension to its overall purpose.

“The two days of the Blitz are to prepare students for testing but this one’s different from last semester,” UCHS Assistant Principal Ken Ellis said. “I put a teacher committee together and with their help we were able to include the CATE Center, reduce class sizes, and give teachers a voice in how the Blitz was put together.

“The purpose of our EOC/Enrichment Blitz is to raise EOC scores and provide those students that do not have an EOC class some real world skills,” he said. “The goal is to be college and career ready.”

To do that, Ellis said this year’s Blitz is a combination of EOC and Enrichment courses.

“The EOC courses we’re doing the test prep in are Algebra I, Biology I, English I, and US History,” Ellis said. “We also kept AP Language, AP Chemistry, AP US History, and AP Art to prep for their AP exams. The Enrichment courses include Collaborative Murals; International Food, specifically Latin American; Hunter Education; Financial Planning; Computer Science; A CPR Certification Course; Car Care; and Bird House Construction.”

The involvement of the CATE Center in the Blitz is also part of the new dimension added to the program.

“For some of the students who signed up for the CATE Enrichment classes, this will be their first time in that sort of class,” Ellis said. “It will give them some exposure to those type of classes.”

The end of course exams got under way Thursday, May 9 with English I testing. The exams will continue through Thursday, May 23.

