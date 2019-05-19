Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This past Tuesday (May 14) was “Electricity Day” at Foster Park Elementary School and during the day the school’s 3rd graders learned about the various aspects of electricity. The program included four different stations including one in which City of Union Utility Department personnel told them about working with electricity. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This past Tuesday (May 14) was “Electricity Day” at Foster Park Elementary School and during the day the school’s 3rd graders learned about the various aspects of electricity. The program included four different stations including one in which City of Union Utility Department personnel told them about working with electricity. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This past Tuesday (May 14) was “Electricity Day” at Foster Park Elementary School and during the day the school’s 3rd graders learned about the various aspects of electricity. The program included four different stations including one in which students did a number of hands-on activities including making a human electrical circuit. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This past Tuesday (May 14) was “Electricity Day” at Foster Park Elementary School and during the day the school’s 3rd graders learned about the various aspects of electricity. The program included four different stations including one in which students did a number of hands-on activities including making a human electrical circuit. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This past Tuesday (May 14) was “Electricity Day” at Foster Park Elementary School and during the day the school’s 3rd graders learned about the various aspects of electricity. The program included four different stations including one where they were read the book “Magnets Push, Magnets Pull” and then did activities involving magnets. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This past Tuesday (May 14) was “Electricity Day” at Foster Park Elementary School and during the day the school’s 3rd graders learned about the various aspects of electricity. The program included four different stations including one where they were read the book “Magnets Push, Magnets Pull” and then did activities involving magnets. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This past Tuesday (May 14) was “Electricity Day” at Foster Park Elementary School and during the day the school’s 3rd graders learned about the various aspects of electricity. The program included four different stations including one where they read a non-fiction book about electricity and then brainstormed a question about the subject. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School This past Tuesday (May 14) was “Electricity Day” at Foster Park Elementary School and during the day the school’s 3rd graders learned about the various aspects of electricity. The program included four different stations including one where they read a non-fiction book about electricity and then brainstormed a question about the subject.

UNION — On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 3rd Graders at Foster Park Elementary School held its “Electricity Day.” This was a fun, learning day where visitors came in and shared their area of expertise with the students. Classes rotated around to the different speakers.

Station one was led by Ms. Taylor Atkinson and Ms. Raven Miller of the Union Carnegie Library. They read aloud “Magnets Push, Magnets Pull.” After the read aloud, students worked in groups to see which group could make the longest paper clip chain using a magnet. Afterwards, two students at a time participated in a magnet car race where they used a magnet to push a magnetic car to see who made it to the finish line first.

Station two was led by Mrs. Jan Carter, Union County Schools Curriculum Coach. Students watched a movie about Thomas Edison. They learned how Edison, through perseverance, used math and science to invent the first light bulb. After the movie, students were placed in pairs and they read a nonfiction book about electricity and brainstormed a question they still had about electricity.

Station three was led by Mr. Greg Kirby and Mr. Matt Kendrick of the City of Union. They used a model and demonstrated the effects of touching power lines when playing in trees, flying kites, and digging in the ground. They stressed the importance of using safety when playing outside and paying attention to danger signs on fenced-in areas. They also showed some of the personal protective gear that they wear when working with power lines. In addition, they had a bucket truck for them to look at. After the City of Union presentation, students went back to a classroom to watch Magic School Bus Gets Charged (a short animated movie about electricity).

Station four was led by Mrs. Rhonda Hollingsworth, Union County Schools Curriculum Coach. In this rotation, students were placed into groups and rotated to five different hands-on activities. Rotations included: Static Electricity, Make a Human Circuit, Electrical Circuit, How Can We Use Electricity at Home, and Complete & Incomplete Circuits. Students were so engaged and buzzing with excitement to explore electricity at each rotation in this station.

Electricity Day at FPES was definitely a hit and will hopefully become an annual event for the FPES 3rd graders! Foster Park is always looking for volunteers and speakers to come in and share their areas of expertise with its students

Students learn about electricity

