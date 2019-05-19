‘Accelerated Reader Celebration’

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These are the Foster Park Elementary School students who met their Accelerated Reader (AR) goals this semester. They were treated by the school for their accomplishment with a pizza lunch and a visit to the school by the Spartanburg Science Center Star Lab. -

UNION — Accelerated Reader (AR) is a computer program that helps teachers and librarians manage and monitor children’s independent reading practice. Students pick out books on their own level and read them at their own pace. When finished, students take a short quiz on the computer. (Passing the quiz is an indication that the students understood what was read.)

Accelerated Reader gives children, teachers, and librarians feedback based on the quiz results, which the teacher then uses to help students set goals and direct ongoing reading practice.

Each year, Foster Park Elementary School rewards students for meeting their AR goal each semester. On Monday, May 13, the students who met their 2nd semester AR goal got to attend the 2nd Semester AR Celebration. Students enjoyed getting up close and personal with the night sky. The Spartanburg Science Center Star Lab visited FPES. The Star Lab shows vivid demonstrations of the night sky. The rotating projector shows the paths of the planets, moon, stars, and the sky as the night goes on and seasons change. Afterward, they were treated to a pizza lunch.

FPES Accelerated Reader Celebrations serve as great motivators each year to encourage FPES students to read, read, read.

At Foster Park Elementary School

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

