Four elected officials graduate

Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Union City Councilman Ricky Todd Harris on his graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Harris and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Union City Councilman Ricky Todd Harris on his graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Harris and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Jonesville Town Councilman Ronnie Jenkins on his graduation from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Jenkins and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Jonesville Town Councilman Ronnie Jenkins on his graduation from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Jenkins and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Jonesville Town Councilwoman Ann Queen on her graduation from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Queen and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Jonesville Town Councilwoman Ann Queen on her graduation from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Queen and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Union City Councilwoman Pamela Sloss on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Sloss and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Union City Councilwoman Pamela Sloss on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Sloss and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February.

UNION & JONESVILLE — Two members of Union City Council and two members of Jonesville Town Council have graduated from Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) educational programs for municipal elected officials.

In a statement released in March, the MASC announced that Union City Councilman Ricky Todd Harris and Councilwoman Pamela Sloss had graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government while Jonesville Town Councilman Ronnie Jenkins and Councilwoman Ann Queen had graduated from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

Harris said the program “was very interesting. We learned some interesting things we’re hoping to bring back to Union.”

Jenkins said of his experience that “it was very informative, you learn a lot about government. I’m learning a lot and every time you go you learn more.”

Queen said that attending the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government “was a great experience. I learned a lot about about how our town should operate.”

With her and Jenkins’ graduation, Queen said this is the first time all of Jonesville’s sitting elected officials have graduated from the MASC’s educational programs. She said that the training, information, and understandings they have gained from those programs will come in handy as the town’s government works to facilitate and guide the growth Jonesville is experiencing.

“This is the first time in the history of Jonesville that all council members and our mayor have graduated from the Municipal Association,” Queen said. “Jonesville is in a growth spurt and we need council members who are knowledgeable about how to grow this town.”

• Municipal Elected Officials Institute Of Government

Established in 1986, the institute is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of local government. Participants learn about the role of elected officials and administrative staff and the relationships municipal officials have with other local governments, the state and federal government. The institute includes two daylong sessions and three morning sessions.

“For more than 30 years, the Association has encouraged local elected officials to participate in the institute, whether they are newly elected or have served for a while,” said Urica Floyd, staff associate for distance learning of the Municipal Association. “This institute gives elected leaders with diverse personal and professional backgrounds an understanding and overview of the details of running a local government.”

Officials participate in more than 25 hours of classroom work in order to graduate from the institute. Highlights of topics covered during the sessions include the Freedom of Information Act, ethics and accountability, budgeting, planning and zoning, human resources and economic development.

The institute draws its faculty from recognized local government leaders in South Carolina and other states, state officials, faculty and staff of the state’s colleges and universities, and other guest lecturers.

In 2013, the Association began offering credited, on-demand courses as part of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

• Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government

Offered exclusively for graduates of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government, the Association established the Advanced Institute in 2014 to provide elected officials with continuing education through classroom instruction and interaction with experienced peers.

“The Advanced Institute gives mayors and council members an opportunity to explore topics of interest to cities and towns in greater depth,” said Urica Floyd.

Officials participate in at least four of six courses to graduate from the Advanced Institute. Topics include public safety, budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development and governance.

The Advanced Institute draws its faculty from South Carolina and across the country including recognized local government leaders, state officials, and college and university faculty.

Established in 1986, the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government is a program of the Municipal Association of South Carolina that gives municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of municipal government.

Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Union City Councilman Ricky Todd Harris on his graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Harris and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_harris-rickytodd_union_lowres.jpg Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Union City Councilman Ricky Todd Harris on his graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Harris and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Jonesville Town Councilman Ronnie Jenkins on his graduation from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Jenkins and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_jenkins_ronnie_Jonesville_lowres.jpg Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Jonesville Town Councilman Ronnie Jenkins on his graduation from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Jenkins and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Jonesville Town Councilwoman Ann Queen on her graduation from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Queen and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_queen-ann_jonesville_lowres.jpg Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Jonesville Town Councilwoman Ann Queen on her graduation from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Queen and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Union City Councilwoman Pamela Sloss on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Sloss and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_sloss-pamela_union.jpg Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) President Octavia Williams-Blake congratulates Union City Councilwoman Pamela Sloss on her graduation from the MASC’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. Sloss and three other local council members received their certificates of graduation during the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Hometown Legislative Action Day in February.

From MASC municipal education programs

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

This story courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina.