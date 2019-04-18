Woman finds long lost sister

Scarlet Horne Scarlet Horne

JONESVILLE — As I write this, I am still in excited disbelief that my only son, Joshua Lee, found a new, but older sister that my family has looked for over 50 years! What a great story…set in Jonesville, SC.

My Daddy, Jesse Thomas Horne, was raised in Jonesville, SC. He was the son of Jesse J. and Gracie Horne. He had two sisters, Loree Horne and Alun Horne Gregory; one brother, Lamar Horne. My Papa Horne, (Jesse J. Horne), had a working farm and was well loved in the Jonesville community where everybody called him Mr. Jess. Papa Horne was even in the Union Daily Times once back in the 70’s because of his Ginny Mule, so I guess you could say he was famous in Jonesville.

Daddy was not famous anywhere, except maybe in Jonesville. He loved to pick his guitar; everyone enjoyed his guitar playing. He had a noted reputation for playing horse shoes; his nickname was Hooker Horne. Anytime I would visit Jonesville when I was young, women I met would say, “Your Daddy was the best looking thing to walk through Jonesville.” What a handsome man!

Through the years as I was growing up, Daddy told me stories about Scarlett, his daughter by his first wife. He called her Gerri, but her name was Geraldine. I am La Juan Horne Ariail, his daughter by his second wife, Lois Bolton Horne, also from the Jonesville community. I was raised with five siblings: Rita, Rex, Robbie, Ricky, and Gina. Daddy married our mother on January 10, 1965; they lived ‘happily ever after’ for almost 40 years in Cross Hill, SC. They moved from Jonesville in 1965 to start their own life together without pressures from family members on either side. I was raised in Cross Hill and still consider it my home; it is located on the Laurens County side of Lake Greenwood.

Well, anyway, Daddy told me that way back in the 40’s, he was married to a lady named Gerri. Daddy said that she was from New York and had been in the military. They had a little girl they named Scarlett Lea Horne; she was born on May 17, 1945 in Spartanburg; most likely at Mary Black Hospital as good as I can tell. Daddy told me that when Scarlett was about 2 years old, her mother took her and left and he never saw Scarlett again. He said he tried to find her, but could not. Her last known residence was in Utah. My Aunts Loree and Alun went to visit her once in Utah, but could never find her again; Scarlett’s mother moved again, I guess.

In Daddy’s cedar chest, he had a pair of pink leather boots that Scarlett wore and her mother’s military ID that had a little locket with Gerri’s picture in it. When I was a young woman, I also tried to find Scarlett for Daddy. I even called the Utah Bureau of Vital Statistics to try to get information. I simply could not find her. Daddy never expressed any disappointment, but I knew he was. I have always regretted not finding Scarlett so that he could talk to her and tell her he loved her and he had tried to find her. Daddy died on Scarlett’s birthday, May 17, 2002 with the little keepsakes still in his cedar chest; memories of a long time ago.

Enter the internet! It has shrunk the world and made everything more accessible! A couple of weeks ago, my son, Joshua, was visiting and looking up kinfolks on Ancestry.com; just kind of off-handed, I asked him to try to find Scarlett. He began looking and combing through information on the Ancestry site, he worked on it all afternoon; I explained that I have looked with no luck for years. I gave him all the information I know about her.

Then, three days later, Joshua found her in Utah. He called and said, “Mama, I found her; I found Scarlett!” He gave me her phone number. I was in utter shock that he found her at all, but in three days — Wow! I call the number and was able to have a conversation with Scarlett Lea Horne; she is now 73 years old. I told her how long my family has looked for her and began to tell her stories about our Daddy. Scarlett said she was never able to find her Dad. She was excited, but overwhelmed too! She is coming to South Carolina to visit in May or June and we will be coming to Jonesville. Hope to see you there!

By La Juan Ariail Special to The Union Times

La Juan Ariail is a native of Jonesville who now lives in Laurens.

