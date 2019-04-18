FPES Students of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students are the Students of the Month for Foster Park Elementary School for the month of March. A Student of the Month is selected for each class at the school. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School These students are the Students of the Month for Foster Park Elementary School for the month of March. A Student of the Month is selected for each class at the school.

UNION — These are the Students of the Month for Foster Park Elementary School for the month of March. A Student of the Month is selected for each class. The students are listed below by class with the name of their teachers preceding theirs.

Hughes — Tycen Ward

Inman — Ja’Tavion Bell

Owens — Rhiyan Jeter

Wells — Andria Anderson

Willard — Elijah Lindsey

Palmer — MaKayla Gregory

Candler — Ayden Painter

Robinson — Emma Thompson

Ivey — Destiny Hames

Roark — CJ Hall

Holcombe — Lucian Betterton

Hogan — Jacoby Chapman

Prince — Mariah Porter

Bishop — Shy’Asia Means

Gibson — Xzavian Porter

Queen — Bella Austin

Styles — Bentley Weltman

Howell — Kaelyn Davidson

Kingsmore — Jake Gallman

Bailey — Jase Hughes

Justice — Bryleigh Hart

Walker — Poe Betterton

Silvey (AM) — Amena Gist

Silvey (PM) — Jayden Norman

Congratulations to these young ladies and young gentlemen for being named Students of the Month for their classes. It is our hope and prayer that they continue to excel in school and that their example inspire their classmates to do likewise so that each and every one of them may earn the title of Student of the Month.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

