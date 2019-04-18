FPES Students of the Month

UNION — These are the Students of the Month for Foster Park Elementary School for the month of March. A Student of the Month is selected for each class. The students are listed below by class with the name of their teachers preceding theirs.
Hughes — Tycen Ward
Inman — Ja’Tavion Bell
Owens — Rhiyan Jeter
Wells — Andria Anderson
Willard — Elijah Lindsey
Palmer — MaKayla Gregory
Candler — Ayden Painter
Robinson — Emma Thompson
Ivey — Destiny Hames
Roark — CJ Hall
Holcombe — Lucian Betterton
Hogan — Jacoby Chapman
Prince — Mariah Porter
Bishop — Shy’Asia Means
Gibson — Xzavian Porter
Queen — Bella Austin
Styles — Bentley Weltman
Howell — Kaelyn Davidson
Kingsmore — Jake Gallman
Bailey — Jase Hughes
Justice — Bryleigh Hart
Walker — Poe Betterton
Silvey (AM) — Amena Gist
Silvey (PM) — Jayden Norman
Congratulations to these young ladies and young gentlemen for being named Students of the Month for their classes. It is our hope and prayer that they continue to excel in school and that their example inspire their classmates to do likewise so that each and every one of them may earn the title of Student of the Month.
This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.