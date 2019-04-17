Thanking God for being with us always

Charles Warner | The Union Times Would you willingly let someone drive nails into your hands and feet, nailing you to a cross for you to die a slow and agonizing death? More importantly, would you do that so that others would not have to suffer for the wrongs they have done, but instead be delivered from the consequences of those wrongs? Would you willingly take the punishment earned by others upon yourself? No, you probably wouldn’t, but the good news is you don’t have to because somebody else already has, and they did it for you and the rest of humanity. That somebody was Jesus Christ who allowed Himself to be nailed to a cross with three nails, one for each hand and one for both feet. He allowed that and so much more to be done to Him even though He was without sin and therefore did not deserve what He went through, yet He allowed it to be done because of His love for us. Jesus became a living sacrifice for our sins, taking upon Himself the punishment we have earned so that we might be spared that punishment and instead receive eternal salvation. In so doing, Jesus demonstrated what the truest of true love is, something even the most loving of us can never equal, let alone surpass. No, only Jesus could, would, and did demonstrate such love, and in doing so saved those who will accept Him as their Lord and Savior from the eternal consequences of sin. So this Easter Sunday, the day that celebrates Christ’s resurrection, remember the greatest act of the truest of true love and accept the life-changing and eternity changing gift that is the salvation that comes from the one who gave of Himself out of such love.

Read Mark 2:1-12

If one member suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice together with it.

— 1 Corinthians 12:26 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for bringing others alongside us to support us and to show us that you are with us always. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I extend my love to those who are hurting, I am doing the work of God.

