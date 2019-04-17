2nd graders support their community

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Fioster Park Elementary School pose with the pet supplies they collected and donated to the Union County Animal Shelter. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Fioster Park Elementary School pose with the pet supplies they collected and donated to the Union County Animal Shelter.

UNION — Do you think you need to be an adult to care about what happens in Union? Second graders from Mrs. Prince’s class at Foster Park Elementary School learned that even 8 year olds can make a big difference in their community.

During the month of March, these students have been learning about how goods and services are used by the citizens of Union to make it a better place. After learning about how the Union County Animal Shelter helps stray animals find homes, they wanted to do something to help!

These students researched animal shelters, and wrote persuasive essays to their fellow students at Foster Park, encouraging them to bring in donations from home that could be sent to the animal shelter. They worked with Mrs. Truitt, the art teacher at Foster Park, to create posters to hang around the school as well. Then, they waited for their school to respond.

And what a response they received! Mrs. Prince began receiving donations the very next day. The class collected dozens of blankets, many bags of pet food, bags of newspapers, pet beds, shampoo, toys, puppy pads, and treats! There was so much, they had to move the donations from Mrs. Prince’s room to the stage!

“It makes me feel happy that I was able to help the animals because I love helping animals.” said Easton Millwood, one of Mrs. Prince’s students.

Another student, Amya Beacham, said, “It’s important to help the animal shelter so that they can keep helping the animals live long healthy lives in good homes.”

All donations from this pet supply drive was given to the Union County Animal Shelter on Friday, March 29. Students were so excited to learn that the animals would be benefiting from their project.

“If I could tell people something about this, I would tell them to please donate to the animal shelter.” Said Jacoby Gist.

When asked about why this project is so important to her students, Mrs. Prince said, “The students thought they were just helping the animals, but the lesson goes so much deeper than that. They were learning to see a need in their community and respond! Hopefully that lesson carries with them for a long time.”

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Fioster Park Elementary School pose with the pet supplies they collected and donated to the Union County Animal Shelter. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_FPES-Students.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The students in Mrs. Prince’s second grade class at Fioster Park Elementary School pose with the pet supplies they collected and donated to the Union County Animal Shelter.

FPES students hold pet supplies drive

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

