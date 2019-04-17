‘Bark for Jojo’ this Saturday

Image courtesy of Union County Relay for Life Union County Relay for Life will hold “Bark For Life: A Canine Event To Fight Cancer” this Saturday at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event is a fundraiser for Relay for Life and the fight against cancer. The event is being held in honor of “Jojo,” a member of the Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit who is being retired because she has cancer. A formal retirement ceremony for Jojo will be held during Saturday’s event and the public is being asked to come and “Bark For Jojo” in her honor and in support of the fight against cancer. Image courtesy of Union County Relay for Life Union County Relay for Life will hold “Bark For Life: A Canine Event To Fight Cancer” this Saturday at the Union County Fairgrounds. The event is a fundraiser for Relay for Life and the fight against cancer. The event is being held in honor of “Jojo,” a member of the Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit who is being retired because she has cancer. A formal retirement ceremony for Jojo will be held during Saturday’s event and the public is being asked to come and “Bark For Jojo” in her honor and in support of the fight against cancer.

UNION COUNTY — Cancer is no respecter of persons, striking men and women and children, the elderly and the newborn, rich and poor, the religious and the non-religious, all nationalities and racial and ethnic groups of humanity, and it can even strike man’s best friend.

That’s right, humans aren’t the only victims of cancer, animals can get it to, and that includes dogs, which brings us to “Jojo.”

Jojo is a member of the K9 Unit of the Union County Sheriff’s Office who has been diagnosed and treated for cancer, her condition bringing an end to her career in law enforcement. Yet, even as her days of helping fight crime in Union County are ending, Jojo is still serving the local community by helping raise funds for Union County Relay for Life and the fight against cancer.

The leadership team of Union County Relay for Life is asking the public to come out and “Bark For Jojo” during the “Bark For Life: A Canine Event To Fight Cancer” which will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds, 120 Kirby Street, Union.

Bark For Life is a fundraiser for the Union County Relay For Life which will use all the proceeds raised in the continuing fight against cancer. The event will feature the following:

• A Relay for Life walk beginning at 10 a.m. when Jojo will “cut the ribbon” to begin the walk. She will be taking her “survivor lap” and those present can walk with her.

• Jojo’s Retirement Ceremony at 1 p.m. during which Union County Sheriff David Taylor will honor Jojo for her service to and formally retire her from the Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Unit.

• Demonstrations by the Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Unit in which the members will show the public how they and their honored comrade Jojo helped fight crime and protect the people of Union County.

• Shirts for sale bearing Jojo’s picture. The sizes and prices are Small thru XL — $15, 2XL — $17, and 3XL — $19.

• Pet Bandannas for sale for $5.

• The flyer publicizing the event states that there will be also be vendors on hand selling both “doggie treats and human treats.”

The flyer also calls on the public to “bring your four-legged friends and spend the day with Jojo raising money for a cure!”

By all means do that, whether you have a dog or not, be at the Union County Fairgrounds Saturday to help Jojo do one last service to the community she has served and protected, and help her do her part to help humanity — and its most faithful four-legged friends — fight and, we hope and pray, one day win the war against cancer.

For more information about Bark For Life call Reba Vinson at 864-426-5241 or Russell Vinson at 864-466-6837 or Beth Lancaster 864-426-3436.

