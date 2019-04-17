‘He will definitely be missed’

Photo courtesy of Tyler Shugart Bo Rabb (left) and Tyler Shugart (right) hold the trophy won by the Union County High School Girls Softball Team in 2015. Rabb, who for many years was the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets” on WBCU, passed away this week. His years at WBCU are recalled in the article by Shugart that accompanies this photo. Photo courtesy of Tyler Shugart Bo Rabb (left) and Tyler Shugart (right) hold the trophy won by the Union County High School Girls Softball Team in 2015. Rabb, who for many years was the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets” on WBCU, passed away this week. His years at WBCU are recalled in the article by Shugart that accompanies this photo.

UNION — Bo Rabb, the long time “Voice of the Yellow Jackets,” passed away suddenly this past Saturday, April 13. Bo will be remembered for his unique play by play calls of sporting events from Dixie Youth games to Yellow Jacket State Title games in a variety of high school sports.

Bo started his sports broadcasting career as the statistician in the booth alongside Phil Hobbs who did play by play for Yellow Jacket Football for a number of years. Bo then got the opportunity to move into the role of color analyst for football alongside Hobbs. When Phil left to manage a radio station in Toccoa, GA, Coach Mike Anthony encouraged WBCU to make Rabb the new “Voice of the Jackets.” He became the Voice of the Jackets and spent nearly a decade in that role. It was a role that he took great pride in.

Bo never wanted to miss a game. No matter the sport Bo took great pride in calling all Yellow Jacket sporting events. He had the same passion for basketball, baseball, and softball that the had on Friday nights in the fall calling football during some of the best years Union High School had.

A lot of people don’t know is that Bo only worked at WBCU part-time. You heard his voice so much, doing so many different things, that people just assumed that was his job. Bo worked for the Department of Corrections and would often get off work from there and travel to wherever the Yellow Jackets may be playing and call the games. Then the next morning would be up before the sun to record the sports updates listeners heard throughout the day.

There was no question that Bo loved Yellow Jacket Sports, his enthusiasm is unmatched. His style was unlike any other. People have told me for years that they got more entertainment from listening to Bo than actually going to the games.

I had the opportunity to work alongside Bo Rabb for several years. He was one of the people who trained me on how to work the equipment, and how things were done at WBCU. When I started to work at WBCU I worked on Saturdays and Sundays just running the board for recorded programs, and reading obituaries. Bo showed me how to do it the right way. He showed me which songs people were going to call in and request during the Sunday morning gospel show each week. Bo also showed me the important stuff like where and when you could catch a nap between programs.

After I had been working at WBCU a while, Bo invited me to come on the WBCU Sports Hour to sit in with him and Lawrence Price. I would make occasional guest appearances on the show and would fill in for Bo when he needed a day off. Days off for Bo were rare, in fact he would miss one week a year to go on vacation at the beach, and would miss the occasional Saturday only if we was going to a Clemson Football game with Pastor Robert Emory. In fact, when Bo started having some medical issues he still didn’t want to miss a day and a couple of times I went and picked him up before 6 a.m. so he could host the Saturday morning show. The passion for Union Sports was that strong that almost nothing could keep him away.

Bo also loved 80’s music. When Rev. Alan Quarles left Union, Bo was beyond excited to start hosting the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s show on Saturday mornings. The regular listeners to that program could probably almost name the songs Bo was going to play each Saturday. He had a certain group of songs he was going to play every week, but none of them were as important to Bo as, “The Song.” “The Song” to Bo Rabb was the 80’s hit “Karma Chameleon” by Culture Club. It became a running joke between Bo and I, I told him I would never play that song on the radio. Bo swore that he got “tons” of request for it each week.

If I filled in for him on a Saturday morning he would call shortly after 7 a.m. and ask me if I had played “The Song” yet. I would always say “No Bo and I can’t find it to play it.” He knew I could find it but he knew I wasn’t playing it. We cut up about that song a lot. One time I took his CD and hid it in the radio station so that when Saturday came he wouldn’t be able to play it. I kept it hid for a couple of weeks and then returned it to him. He probably played it numerous times the next week to make up for it. After that Daniel Prince put the song in the studio computer so it would always be there and I couldn’t hide it. Bo always made sure to show all the new hires where the song was in the computer so they could play it if they ever filled in for him.

Bo and I traveled all over that State of South Carolina together covering different Union Sports. I think the first trip I ever took with Bo was to the Dixie Boys World Series back in 2007. Bo, me, and my brother Brett made the trip to Aiken three or four nights in a row. I learned real quick that riding in a car with Bo Rabb driving was an adventure all its own. Usually from then on I drove and let Bo ride with me. We were in the car on the way back home from Aiken, listening to the radio when Barry Bonds broke Hank Aaron’s home run record. The last trip I went on with Bo Rabb was last years UCHS Softball State Championship Game in Hartsville.

Bo loved Yellow Jacket Softball and was always one of the loudest cheerleaders for the girls and his friend Coach Tommy Petty, so when he called and asked could he ride with me there was no way I could tell him no. The game got rained out, but we got to eat at Shoney’s so it wasn’t a total loss.

Bo called me often when we worked together just to talk about sports and other things that were going on. He always believed Clemson was going to win. No matter who they were playing. When on the Sports Hour he picked Clemson to go undefeated almost every year, if not every year, even during the Bowden era.

I have probably 1,000 stories I could tell about Bo Rabb and listening to him call games over the years. Some stories I witnessed in person, others I heard on the radio, and some I heard second hand from folks like Rick Smith and Phil Hobbs. My favorite is probably when he got carried away calling a football game, which happened often, and a player broke a long run, his voice jumped about two octaves, and he begin counting off the yard lines, “He’s at the 40, 45, the 50, the 55, the 60.” Another Bo Rabb classic was “That ball in intercomplete,” a combination of intercepted and complete. “A deep fly ball to left, and the short shop is under it and makes the catch.” Bo’s style and his pronunciations often made us all laugh. He made us all laugh a lot, and was a fun and fun loving guy.

When I got the job at Fox Sports radio in Spartanburg, Bo was one of the first people to call and congratulate me. He was happy for me getting to chase my dream of doing what I love. Bo got to do what he loved, he got to be the “Voice of the Jackets.” That was all he ever wanted and he did it like no other. Even after his health wouldn’t allow him to do it anymore he was still around doing some PA and other things. Union County Athletics won’t be the same with out Bo Rabb around. He will definitely be missed.

Thank you Bo Rabb for all you did for me and for sports in Union County.

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

