SC Wildlife student essay contest deadline 4/30

COLUMBIA — If you are a college or high school student who enjoys the outdoors, why not enter the 2019 South Carolina Wildlife magazine outdoor writing contest? The deadline is 5 p.m. on April 30.

South Carolina Wildlife (SCW) magazine is proud to announce its inaugural personal essay contest which aims to feature the best college and high school nature writing. Essays should be nonfiction, with a focus on the outdoors, and between 800 and 1,500 words. The winner will receive a $250 prize, made possible by the Harry Hampton Wildlife Fund, and publication on the SouthCarolinaWild.org website and in South Carolina Wildlife magazine during 2019. The top five submissions will be featured on SouthCarolinaWild.org.

The SCW Essay Contest seeks stories which celebrate South Carolina’s natural resources, have a strong sense of place and use descriptive language. Similarly, we like stories about wildlife, landscape and outdoor activities with a refreshing perspective on nature/the outdoors. The contest is open to currently enrolled college and high school students. The SCW Essay Contest is unable to accept simultaneous submissions. SCW only accepts original, unpublished work.

All submissions should be double-spaced in twelve point Times New Roman font. Finally, please include a cover page with your name, address, email, phone number and high school or university. We look forward to reading your best writing!

2019 judges include the staff of South Carolina Wildlife magazine and a panel of SCW freelance writers. Submissions or questions should be sent by email to SCW magazine Managing Editor, Cindy Thompson, [email protected] The deadline is 5 p.m. on April 30.

Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, South Carolina Wildlife magazine is the flagship publication of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (www.scwildlife.com). SouthCarolinaWild.org is SCW‘s digital magazine for college and high school students. For more information, contact Cindy Thompson at 803-734-3859 or email [email protected]

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of SC Department of Natural Resources.

