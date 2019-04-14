BES students collaborate and learn

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Stephanie Wicker’s 3rd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School did research and then used the information they’d gathered to create their own books and then shared them with the students in Mrs. Allison Duckett’s five-year-old kindergarten class. The kindergarten students then wrote letters thanking the third grade students and telling them that they had inspired them to become writers as well. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Stephanie Wicker’s 3rd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School did research and then used the information they’d gathered to create their own books and then shared them with the students in Mrs. Allison Duckett’s five-year-old kindergarten class. The kindergarten students then wrote letters thanking the third grade students and telling them that they had inspired them to become writers as well. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Stephanie Wicker’s 3rd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School read the books they created to students in Mrs. Allison Duckett’s five-year-old kindergarten class. The third graders created the books after gathering information for the books by doing research using SCDiscus. After the upperclassmen read to them, the 5K students wrote them letters thanking them for doing so and saying it helped inspire them to become writers as well. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Stephanie Wicker’s 3rd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School read the books they created to students in Mrs. Allison Duckett’s five-year-old kindergarten class. The third graders created the books after gathering information for the books by doing research using SCDiscus. After the upperclassmen read to them, the 5K students wrote them letters thanking them for doing so and saying it helped inspire them to become writers as well. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Stephanie Wicker’s 3rd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School hold the books they created after doing research using SCDiscus. They read those books to the students in Mrs. Allison Duckett’s five-year-old kindergarten class who in turn wrote letters to the authors thanking them for reading their work to them and telling the third graders that they had inspired them to create books of their own as well. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Stephanie Wicker’s 3rd grade class at Buffalo Elementary School hold the books they created after doing research using SCDiscus. They read those books to the students in Mrs. Allison Duckett’s five-year-old kindergarten class who in turn wrote letters to the authors thanking them for reading their work to them and telling the third graders that they had inspired them to create books of their own as well.

BUFFALO — In one form or another books have been around since the invention of writing and have been used for thousands of years by peoples around the world to provide a written record of events and ideas on a plethora of subjects for both educational and entertainment purposes and share them with others.

It’s a long and honorable tradition that in many ways is the very definition of civilzaiton, a tradition that some students at Buffalo Elementary School recently made their own contribution to.

The third grade students in Mrs. Stephanie Wicker’s class research topics of their choice using SCDiscus and then used the information they’d gathered to create their own books. The students then shared those books with the students in Mrs. Allison Duckett’s five-year-old kindergarten class.

Student interns from Winthrop University joined the groups and helped kindergartners ask questions about the books. The kindergartners then wrote thank you letters to the third graders telling them how they inspired them to be awesome writers!

That’s what education, what books, are all about, learning and sharing what is learned with others to educate them about the subjects covered in those books and, equally if not more importantly, inspire in those reading the results of the creativity, dedication, and skill of those authors a love of learning, of reading, and, yes, creating books of their own to educate and inspire others as well. Learning is a collaborative effort that makes so many wonderful things possible in our world and we’re confident that in collaborating with one another to learn that the students of Buffalo Elementary School will help make even more wonderful things possible in the future.

Third graders create their own books

Special to The Union Times

