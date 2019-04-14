Authors visit Buffalo Elementary

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Authors and former Gamecock linemen Preston Thorne and Preston Moore recently visited Buffalo Elementary School where they encouraged students improve their reading and writing abilities, give them a sneak preview of their new book, and autograph copies of the students books. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Authors and former Gamecock linemen Preston Thorne and Preston Moore recently visited Buffalo Elementary School where they encouraged students improve their reading and writing abilities, give them a sneak preview of their new book, and autograph copies of the students books. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School were recently paid a visit by authors and former Gamecock linemen Preston Thorne and Preston Moore. The authors were there to share with students their love and enthusiasm for writing, reading, and storytelling. They also gave students a sneak preview of their new book, “Just a Chicken Little.” Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School were recently paid a visit by authors and former Gamecock linemen Preston Thorne and Preston Moore. The authors were there to share with students their love and enthusiasm for writing, reading, and storytelling. They also gave students a sneak preview of their new book, “Just a Chicken Little.” Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School take notes during an address by authors and former Gamecock linemen Preston Thorne and Preston Moore who recently visited the school. The authors addressed the students on improving their reading and writing abilities and also signed the students books. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School take notes during an address by authors and former Gamecock linemen Preston Thorne and Preston Moore who recently visited the school. The authors addressed the students on improving their reading and writing abilities and also signed the students books. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Everyone raises their hands during an address by authors and former Gamecock linemen Preston Thorne and Preston Moore who recently visited Buffalo Elementary School. Thorne and Moore shared with students their love and enthusiasm for writing, reading, and storytelling; gave them a sneak peak at their new book; and then signed the students books before leaving. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Everyone raises their hands during an address by authors and former Gamecock linemen Preston Thorne and Preston Moore who recently visited Buffalo Elementary School. Thorne and Moore shared with students their love and enthusiasm for writing, reading, and storytelling; gave them a sneak peak at their new book; and then signed the students books before leaving.

BUFFALO — Two authors popular with the students recently visited Buffalo Elementary School to encourage students in their studies and practice of reading and writing.

Former Gamecock football linemen Preston Thorne and Preston Moore are two of Buffalo Elementary School’s favorite authors of #JustaChicken.

Thorne and Moore came back to BES recently to promote and share their LOVE and enthusiasm of writing, reading, and storytelling with our students.

All of our students were even given a preview of their new book, “Just a Chicken Little.”

Students met with the authors by grade level to learn new ways to improve their reading and writing abilities.

Finally, at the end of their visit, students were able to have their books signed by these AMAZING authors.

