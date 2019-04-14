Winthrop students intern at BES

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Lizzy Koehler (left) and Marissa Atkins (right), who are both Winthrop University interns in Donna Long’s 2nd grade class at Buffalo Elementary, help student Ivey Palmer work on her Read Across America class project. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Lizzy Koehler (left) and Marissa Atkins (right), who are both Winthrop University interns in Donna Long’s 2nd grade class at Buffalo Elementary, help student Ivey Palmer work on her Read Across America class project. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School has been fortunate to host many Winthrop University Student Interns over the last several weeks. Interns, Ms. Liz and Ms. Barton, are reading aloud to students and conducting a lesson on adjectives to Mrs. Wicker’s third grade students at Buffalo Elementary. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School has been fortunate to host many Winthrop University Student Interns over the last several weeks. Interns, Ms. Liz and Ms. Barton, are reading aloud to students and conducting a lesson on adjectives to Mrs. Wicker’s third grade students at Buffalo Elementary.

BUFFALO — Buffalo Elementary School is, of course, an elemnetary school, but recently there have been college students there as well.

Several Winthrop University students have serving as interns at BES helping teachers teach their lessons and student with their studies.

They have helped students with class projects and have even conducted lessons in the classroom.

Buffalo Elementary has been fortunate to have these student interns from Winthrop to assist its teachers and its students and, who knows, one day some of those interns may return to BES as teachers themselves who will one day find themselves being assisted by interns from their old alma mater.

Whether they return to BES in such roles or whether they go on to work in other educational institutions, we are grateful for the assistance they have provided Buffalo Elementary and are certain they will, as educators, continue to help young minds grow and develop.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Lizzy Koehler (left) and Marissa Atkins (right), who are both Winthrop University interns in Donna Long’s 2nd grade class at Buffalo Elementary, help student Ivey Palmer work on her Read Across America class project. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_BES-Student-Interns-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Lizzy Koehler (left) and Marissa Atkins (right), who are both Winthrop University interns in Donna Long’s 2nd grade class at Buffalo Elementary, help student Ivey Palmer work on her Read Across America class project. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School has been fortunate to host many Winthrop University Student Interns over the last several weeks. Interns, Ms. Liz and Ms. Barton, are reading aloud to students and conducting a lesson on adjectives to Mrs. Wicker’s third grade students at Buffalo Elementary. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_BES-Student-Interns-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School has been fortunate to host many Winthrop University Student Interns over the last several weeks. Interns, Ms. Liz and Ms. Barton, are reading aloud to students and conducting a lesson on adjectives to Mrs. Wicker’s third grade students at Buffalo Elementary.

To assist students in the classroom

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School.