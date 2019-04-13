Jesus is the solution to our problems

Charles Warner | The Union Times Problems, both small and large, are an inescapable part of life and while some may be solved or at least coped with easily others may not be, and our inability to do so is at the heart of so much of the pain in this world. Those problems and the pain they cause are compounded by the fact that, first, we are often the cause of them and, making them even worse, is that our responses to them are often inadequate. Making it even worse is that we often have many problems or sorrows and usually more than one at a time, stretching us to the limit of our abilities and endurance. There is, however, a solution, and that is taking your problems, your troubles, your sorrows, and placing them at the feet of the Lord Jesus Christ because He and He alone is capable of providing a solution for each and every one of our problems, troubles, and sorrows. The message of Christianity has always been to take our worries and cares to the Lord in prayer and to place our faith and trust in Him, knowing that He will lead, comfort, guide, and direct us to the solutions He sends our way. He may not solve them in the exact way we want them solved or in the time frame that we desire, but He will provide a solution that will make our lives much better than we could have made them. Something else to keep in mind is that this life is a short thing and all the troubles we experience are confined to the few short years of our earthly lives and will pass away with those lives. For those who put their trust and faith in Jesus and accept Him as their Lord and Savior the end of our earthly life and the problems experience during that time is the beginning of eternal joy and happiness with Christ in Heaven. When you think about it that way you understand that, as terrible as our problems may be in this life, they are nothing compared to the peace and love that are the reward of those who turn to Christ and wait in faith for Him to deliver them, both in this world and in the next. Christ, both now and in eternity, is the solution to all the problems of those who believe on Him, so accept Him as your Lord and Savior and let Him take charge of your life and watch as He solves them in ways that will surprise, amaze and delight you.

Read Mark 10:13-16

Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.”

— Mark 10:15 (NIV)

PRAYER: Loving God, may we be reborn with the wonder and joy of seeing you with childlike faith. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Children are the best teachers when it comes to God’s kingdom.

