Two new administrators hired

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District has hired two new administrators for the 2019-2020 school year.

In a statement released Wednesday, District Personnel Director Jeff Stribble announced that the hiring of the new personnel, the positions they will hold, and their backgrounds. The new personnel are:

• Karen Petty who will serve as an assistant principal at Union County High School. Petty has 22 years of experience working as a teacher at Sims Middle School in Union and as an assistant principal in Spartanburg District 6 for the last 6 years.

• Jennifer Stepp who will serve as the Interim Director of the Achievement Academy. Stepp has 19 years of experience in the district serving as a teacher and administrative assistant.

For the 2019-2020 school year

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

