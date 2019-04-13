Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Baptist Church will host a Spring Festival/Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday (April 14) from 5-7 p.m. on the old Jonesville High School Football Field. There will be free hot dogs, entertainment, games, bounce houses and slides. Everything will be free. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jonesville Baptist Church will host a Spring Festival/Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday (April 14) from 5-7 p.m. on the old Jonesville High School Football Field. There will be free hot dogs, entertainment, games, bounce houses and slides. Everything will be free.

Lenten Services Continuing

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Lent is celebrated by the Anglican, Eastern Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Lutheran, and Methodist churches as well as some Anabaptist and evangelical churches.

This year, Lent begins Wednesday, March 6 and ends Thursday, April 18, three days before Easter which will be Sunday, April 21.

In Union County, Lent is celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church which hosts a service each Wednesday during the Lenten Season. Each service begins at noon and is lead and the Lenten message delivered by a different minister from a different church in Union County. After each ceremony, worshippers adjourn to the GUMC Social Hall where they will enjoy a meal prepared by church members. The meal costs $7.

The Lenten Services at Grace United Methodist Church began March 6 and are continuing. The services are being held on the following dates with the following ministers delivering the message and the following meals served afterwards:

• Wednesday, April 17

The speaker will be Rev. Dr. A. L. Brackett, Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include fried chicken, green beans, macaroni & cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea and coffee.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Gang Relay for Life Team on a fun-filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, April 13.

First pickup will be in Jonesville at the Jonesville Municipal Building at 7 a.m. Second pickup will be in Union at the new Walmart parking lot at 7:30 p.m.

If interested fell free to contact Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Everyone is invited to join us for the joyous occasion.

Breakfast Sale

Bethany AME Church, 137 Bethany Church Road, Jonesville, will hold a Breakfast Sale Dine-In/Carry Out on Saturday, April 13 at 8 a.m.

The menu will include three meats, grits, eggs, fatback, toast, coffee or for $8.50

The meats available will be salmon patty, bacon, bologna, sausage, and liver mush.

All money raised will support the Youth Department for their Tennessee trip.

Centennial Celebration

The congregation of Union Church of Christ, 704 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is 100 years strong and will be celebrating 100 years of worshipping God in Spirit and in Truth on Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The following will be guest speakers during the celebration:

• John Gibbs

• Fred Turner

• Curtis Gilbert

• Doug English

• Robert Gardenhire

For more information contact David Foster at [email protected]

RSVP if possible.

Come join us and celebrate 100 years.

Yard Sale

Crossroad Missionary Baptist Church (formerly Clinton Chapel Church), 108 Enterprise Street, Union, will hold a Yard Sale on Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

If you are looking for cheap items and clothes at a low price please come.

There will also be a Food Sale with hot dogs, ribs, and fish plates on the menu so you can dine while you shop.

Burger Cook-Off

All community members are invited to Downtown Spartanburg’s Sixth Annual Cribbs Kitchen Burger Cook-off Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the corner of W. Main and Daniel Morgan Avenue. The flavorful event, sponsored in part by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, will benefit Children’s Cancer Partners (CCP) and help to provide support for local children who are struggling with cancer and their families.

The Burger Cook-off offers a full afternoon and evening of mouthwatering deliciousness! The event features a friendly cooking competition with the opportunity for teams of family members, friends or colleagues to display their skills on the grill as they create their own custom burger while supporting a great cause.

Winners determined by a panel of judges will receive a unique trophy designed by local artists Kevin Riley and Jeremy Kemp. The winning burger will be added to the menu at Cribbs Kitchen with the restaurant donating a portion of the profits from that burger back to CCP on an ongoing basis.

Participants will also get to vote for their favorite burger. The People’s Choice award winner will be presented with a special trophy created by Spartanburg native Turner Hammett, who was diagnosed with leukemia as a teen and benefited from the support of CCP. All Burger Cook-off team awards will be presented at 7 p.m.

The family-friendly event will give participants the chance to sample slider-sized portions of the team burgers while enjoying music by Missing Monday, The HanG, Synergy Twins and DJ Nuvo and entertainment by Miss Marion’s School of Dance. Children can join in the fun with large inflatables, face-painting, balloon animals and even cornhole. There is no charge to attend the event, but burgers and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Food tickets will be sold in sheets of 10 for $10.

To compliment the burgers, french fries, as well as lemonade, soft drinks and craft beer will all be available. The Sugah Cakes Dessert Truck will be on hand to provide a sweet follow-up to the tasty burgers. A Silent Auction full of unique items will be a part of this year’s event and Burger Cook-off t-shirts will be available for sale.

In addition to presenting sponsor SRHS, sponsors of the Burger Cook-Off include Cannon Roofing, Kohler Co., AFL, BB&T, Budweiser of Spartanburg, Pepsi, White’s Pine Street Exxon, the JM Smith Foundation, The Johnson Group, Southeastern Printing and Sugah Cakes. Other sponsors are the AC Hotel Spartanburg; Advance America; Bob’s Carwash; Panny and Skipper Brawley; Carolina Alliance Bank; Carolina Orthopaedic & Neurosurgical Associates; Brooks and Ryan Gaylord; Greene Finney, LLP; Holland & Usry, PA; Dr. Richard Provine & Mrs. Rhonda Provine; Performance Foodservice; Miss Marion’s School of Dance; RJ Rockers; Smiley Orthodontic Associates, PA; Southern Martial Arts; Stay Mobile; Switzer Wealth Partners; Vic Bailey Volkswagen and Woodpoint Bed & Biscuit.

Children’s Cancer Partners is a Spartanburg-based non-profit that has been serving local families affected by childhood cancer for the past 17 years. The organization first existed to help families in Spartanburg County, SC but now supports families throughout all of North and South Carolina.

Children are referred to CCP by social workers at their pediatric oncology treatment centers. After identifying specific needs, CCP continues to partner with them throughout their childhood cancer journey until the child reaches the age of 21. The nonprofit provides transportation, meals and lodging for families who travel great distances frequently to obtain the lifesaving treatment their children need.

For more information about the April 13 event persons are invited to call 864-582-0673, email [email protected] or visit the CCP website at www.childrenscancerpartners.org/ccps-burger-cook-off.

About Children’s Cancer Partners

The mission of Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas is to provide comprehensive support and loving compassion to families whose children are battling cancer to improve their overall quality of life. The organization serves children and families throughout SC and NC. www.childrenscancerpartners.org 864-582-0673.

Spring Revival

Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church will hold its Spring Revival beginning with Morning Service Sunday, April 14 and running through Wednesday, April 17.

Sunday Morning Service begins at 11 a.m. and the Evening Service is at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday services will be held at 7 p.m.

Rev. Chris Todd will be the guest speaker.

Women’s Day

Monarch Baptist Church will have Women’s Day on Sunday, April 14 at 11 a.m.

Evangelist Jackie Johnson will be the speaker.

Rev. Sumter M. Franklin, Pastor.

12th Year Pastoral Anniversary

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Cedar Grove Road, Jonesville, will celebrate the 12th Year Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Edward and Lady Debra Pressley on Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

Dr. Jeff McDowell of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Laurens will be guest speaker. His congregation will also participate.

You are invited to attend and if for any reason you cannot, please pray for us and with us that God will continue to be in the midst of this 12th blessed years of our Pastor, Rev. Edward Pressley.

Sis. Teresa Nash, Church Secretary.

Spring Festival And Easter Egg Hunt

Jonesville Baptist Church is hosting a Spring Festival/Easter Egg Hunt Sunday, April 14 from 5-7 p.m. on the old Jonesville High School Football Field.

We will have free hot dogs, entertainment, games, bounce houses and slides.

Everything is FREE.

The Last 7 Words Of Christ

New Emanuel Chapel will host their Annual Last 7 Words of Jesus Christ on Friday, April 19 at noon.

These are following messengers :

• Minister Mary Boozer of Indian Hill Baptist Church

• Minister Jerome Smith of Mt. Calvary of Spartanburg

• Minister Stephanie Tate of Concord Baptist Church

• Minister Maureen Barrett of New Horizon

• Minister Chauncey Sims of Green Bethel Baptist

• Minister Jackie Johnson of McBeth Baptist Church

• Rev. Barry Cadwell of Good Hope Baptist Church of Hodges, SC

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service

Bethel AME Church, Hamlet Street, will be hosting a Sunrise Service Easter Sunday (April 21) beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Rev. Orlando Allen, Pastor of New Horizon United Christian Church will be the guest speaker.

The public is invited.

Rev. Terry Gillyard, Pastor.

Special Meeting

The Precinct Members of Ward 1 will host a Special Meeting of the Union County Democratic Party on Monday, April 22 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room on the second floor of the USC Union Central Building, 309 East Academy Street, Union.

Union County Supervisor Frank Hart will be the keynote speaker.

There will be a hot supper and the adress by the keynote speaker from 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the monthly business meeting.

This meeting is part of a community outreach program.

The public is invited to attend.

April At The UCAC

The following events will be held in April at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

• 2019 Elementary School Reception sponsored by Gestamp

UCAC and Gestamp will honor Union County’s talented elementary school students with a reception on Tuesday, April 23 starting at 5:30 pm. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 60 pieces of artwork created by students, kindergarten-5th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

• 2019 Chalk Walk sponsored by the City of Union

The 3rd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 13 from 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (call for group pricing)

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

For more information about the Union County Arts Council call 864-429-2817 or go online at www.ucaarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/UnionArts.

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• April 25, 2019

• July 25, 2019

• August 29, 2019

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

11th Church Anniversary

Mitchell Chapel Christian Church will celebrate our Pastors Tony and LaQuitta Griffin’s 11th Church Anniversary on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m.

Bishop Sharone Gentry of the Worship Center of Spartanburg will be the guest speaker.

Youth Revival

We, the Youth Ministry of McBeth Baptist Church, cordially invite you to come Worship and Fellowship with us on our one day Youth Revival. Our revival will be held Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

Our theme is “Confused and Unsure.” Evangelist DeJenique Hill of Way, Truth & Life Outreach Ministries, Whitmire, SC will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

Rev. Freddie L. Wicker, Jr., Pastor.

Celebrating 118 Years

The Bethel AME Church Family will celebrate 118 years in the church on Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Rev. Rosette Gallman, Pastor of Mt. Zion AME Church, Kenards.

The theme will be “We have come this far by faith; known that tomorrow belongs to a people who celebrate the goodness of the Lord today.”

Rev. Terry Gillyard, M. Div., Pastor.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

‘In The Dark Of The Night’

Participate in a brand new Rose Hill Plantation park program, “In the Dark of the Night” on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 8-10 p.m. and experience the plantation grounds in the twilight hours. Learn about the constellations and how enslaved individuals would use the cover of dark to escape with only the stars to navigate their way.

Surrounded by forest, with only the stars above you, come out to Rose Hill Plantation and join in on a twilight nature hike followed by a bonfire. Enjoy s’mores as you gaze at the sky and hear interesting facts and myths about the stars overhead.

The night begins at 8 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with hiking boots or sneakers. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Bring a flashlight, bug spray, a blanket or chair for seating by the bonfire, and a mug (we will fill it with a drink for you).”

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by April 16. E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected]

Cost is $10 per person (age 6 and older). Age 5 and under are free. This is a S.C. Park Passport Plus program.

• Rose Hill

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

• Normal Hours Of Operation

Park grounds are open daily from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. year round. The mansion home is only accessible by guided tour. Groups of 15 or more must call to schedule a special tour. Group tours are usually conducted in the morning. Tours for the general public are offered: (summer schedule) April-October, daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m..; (winter schedule) November-March, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The grounds at Rose Hill Plantation may be rented for weddings and other events. We are located at 2677 Sardis Rd., 8 miles south of Union, SC.

• State Park Service

The South Carolina State Park Service is a program of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, a state agency that serves as the leading marketing organization for South Carolina tourism. SCPRT also operates 47 state parks and administers federal and state grants for recreation development.

Trustees Meeting

The Board of Trustees of the Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center will meet Thursday, May 2 at 5 p.m. in the Board Room of the Union Mental Health Center, 130 Medical Sciences Drive, Union

Trip To Washington, DC

The Outreach Ministry from Sims Chapel Baptist Church is planning a trip to Washington, DC, June 14-18.

The cost for the trip is $525 per person.

This includes your motorcoach ride, hotel, eight meals (4 breakfasts and 4 suppers) and your touring tickets.

So with this being said, come and join us and let’s have fun in the name of the Lord.

Yours in Christ,

Pastor H. Michael Williams

You may contact one of the following for further information:

• Sister Wanda Williams — 803-271-3210

• Sister Lendoria Beasley — 864-466-6207

• Brother Michael Epps — 803-924-2296

8th Anniversary Celebration

Red Hill Baptist Church will honor Rev. Geoffrey and First Lady Lenora Stephens 8th Anniversary on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m.

The speaker will be Rev. Roderick Oglesby, Pastor of Bethesda Baptist Church, Union.

The Red Hill Baptist Church Family invites everyone to come and help us celebrate their anniversary.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lockhart Power Company

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

