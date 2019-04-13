Industries honor UCHS students

Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance Union County High School student Daniel Grant was one of two Union County High School students honored by BMW, Boeing South Carolina, and the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance for their commitment to STEM education in high school and continuing that education after graduation. A total of 94 high school students from across the state were honored for their commitment to STEM education at the 3rd Annual SC STEM Signing Day held April 9 in Columbia. Pictured with Grant are BMW Human Resource Department Manager Scott Medley, South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance President and CEO Sara Hazzard, and Boeing South Carolina Director of Site Integration Ed Downing. Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance Union County High School student Daniel Grant was one of two Union County High School students honored by BMW, Boeing South Carolina, and the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance for their commitment to STEM education in high school and continuing that education after graduation. A total of 94 high school students from across the state were honored for their commitment to STEM education at the 3rd Annual SC STEM Signing Day held April 9 in Columbia. Pictured with Grant are BMW Human Resource Department Manager Scott Medley, South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance President and CEO Sara Hazzard, and Boeing South Carolina Director of Site Integration Ed Downing. Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance Union County High School student Daniel Grant (second row, far right, light blue short-sleeved shirt) was among the high school students from across South Carolina to be recognized for their commitment to STEM education during the 3rd Annual SC STEM Signing Day held April 9 in Columbia. Here Grant and the other high school students present for the ceremony pose for a picture with Gov. Henry McMaster. A second Union County High School student, Makayla Grady, was also among the students honored, but was unable to attend the ceremony. Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance Union County High School student Daniel Grant (second row, far right, light blue short-sleeved shirt) was among the high school students from across South Carolina to be recognized for their commitment to STEM education during the 3rd Annual SC STEM Signing Day held April 9 in Columbia. Here Grant and the other high school students present for the ceremony pose for a picture with Gov. Henry McMaster. A second Union County High School student, Makayla Grady, was also among the students honored, but was unable to attend the ceremony.

COLUMBIA — Two Union County High School students are among the nearly 100 high school students from across the state to be recognized by the advanced manufacturing industry for their commitment to STEM education.

In a statement released this week, the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance announced that 94 South Carolina high school seniors had been recognized by the Alliance, Boeing South Carolina, and BMW at the 3rd Annual SC STEM Signing Day held this past Tuesday (April 9) in Columbia.

Among the students recognized were Union County High School students Makayla Grady and Daniel Grant. The press release states that after they graduate from high school, Grady plans to attend Presbyterian College and Grant plans to attend Clemson University. It states that Grady’s program of study is Pre-Med while Grant’s is General Engineering.

The press release states that SC STEM Signing Day recognizes students from across the state of South Carolina who have pursued STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education during their high school tenure and plan to continue their STEM education at two and four-year colleges. It states that the students were identified through the SC Future Makers initiative using the Tallo platform.

“Boeing is honored to recognize the achievements of some of the top students across South Carolina as they commit to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM),” said John Blazey, Vice President of Boeing Global Engagement. “Today’s event demonstrates Boeing’s commitment to STEM education and ensuring that South Carolina’s future workforce remains strong and thrives.”

“STEM Signing Day honors our talented South Carolina students. At BMW, we strive every day to make the best and most technologically advanced automobiles in the market, the BMW Ultimate Driving Machine. We are proud to recognize so many young people that have worked hard to achieve excellence in STEM disciplines,” said Scott Medley, Human Resource Department Manager, BMW.

“SC STEM Signing day was created to recognize the fact that there’s so much talent and opportunity in South Carolina,” said Sara Hazzard, President & CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. “We are very proud to celebrate the achievements and future steps of some of our state’s brightest minds — students who will lead the way as we advance innovation and technology in the 21st century.”

South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance

The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance is the only statewide organization dedicated exclusively to the interests of manufacturers. Its mission is to elevate the quality of life for all South Carolinians by advancing the state’s manufacturing industry. The SCMA membership is comprised of more than 200 manufacturing companies that represent more than 80,000 associates in South Carolina. For additional information about the SCMA, please visit www.myscma.com.

For planning to continue STEM education

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance.

This story courtesy of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance.