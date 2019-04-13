Industries honor UCHS students

COLUMBIA — Two Union County High School students are among the nearly 100 high school students from across the state to be recognized by the advanced manufacturing industry for their commitment to STEM education.
In a statement released this week, the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance announced that 94 South Carolina high school seniors had been recognized by the Alliance, Boeing South Carolina, and BMW at the 3rd Annual SC STEM Signing Day held this past Tuesday (April 9) in Columbia.
Among the students recognized were Union County High School students Makayla Grady and Daniel Grant. The press release states that after they graduate from high school, Grady plans to attend Presbyterian College and Grant plans to attend Clemson University. It states that Grady’s program of study is Pre-Med while Grant’s is General Engineering.
The press release states that SC STEM Signing Day recognizes students from across the state of South Carolina who have pursued STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education during their high school tenure and plan to continue their STEM education at two and four-year colleges. It states that the students were identified through the SC Future Makers initiative using the Tallo platform.
“Boeing is honored to recognize the achievements of some of the top students across South Carolina as they commit to careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM),” said John Blazey, Vice President of Boeing Global Engagement. “Today’s event demonstrates Boeing’s commitment to STEM education and ensuring that South Carolina’s future workforce remains strong and thrives.”
“STEM Signing Day honors our talented South Carolina students. At BMW, we strive every day to make the best and most technologically advanced automobiles in the market, the BMW Ultimate Driving Machine. We are proud to recognize so many young people that have worked hard to achieve excellence in STEM disciplines,” said Scott Medley, Human Resource Department Manager, BMW.
“SC STEM Signing day was created to recognize the fact that there’s so much talent and opportunity in South Carolina,” said Sara Hazzard, President & CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. “We are very proud to celebrate the achievements and future steps of some of our state’s brightest minds — students who will lead the way as we advance innovation and technology in the 21st century.”
South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance
The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance is the only statewide organization dedicated exclusively to the interests of manufacturers. Its mission is to elevate the quality of life for all South Carolinians by advancing the state’s manufacturing industry. The SCMA membership is comprised of more than 200 manufacturing companies that represent more than 80,000 associates in South Carolina. For additional information about the SCMA, please visit www.myscma.com.
This story courtesy of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance.