Succesful lives after high school

UNION COUNTY — Graduation from high school is the moment in which the transition from childhood to adulthood becomes irrevocable and helping students and their families who are dealing with disabilities successfully make that transition is the goal of the Union County School District’s first Student-Parent Transition Fair.

A press release issued by the Union County Transition Advisory Committee states that the fair will be held Tuesday, April 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. in Room 600 of the Union County CATE Center.

The press release states that “the primary goal of the Committee is to connect students and their families to resources that help them build successful lives after high school. There will be multiple stakeholders at this event including: employment support agencies, benefit specialists, legal counsel, advocacy organizations, community resources, representatives from the local colleges, as well as local employers.”

A flyer publicizing the fair states that it will be presented by the Union County School District’s Office of Special Services. The following organizations will be participating in the event:

Agencies

• Federation of Families of SC

• SC Assistive Technology Program

• Family Connection of SC

• Spartanburg Community College

• Protection & Advocacy

• SC Vocational Rehabilitation

• SC Legal Services

• Able SC

• SC Works

• Healing Springs

• ACHIEVE Program

• Union County Mental Health

• Union County Special Needs and Disabilities Board

• Union County Carnegie Library

Colleges

• Spartanburg Community College

• USC Union

Employers

• Heartland HCR Manorcare

• Subway

• Wal-Mart

The flyer states that the fair is for students ages 13-21 and their families. It further states it is for students with individualized education programs.

“The federal law IDEA recognizes 13 as the year we start to talk about the transition process with students,” Elizabeth Ireton, Instructional Coach and Transition Coordinator for the Office of Special Services, said. “We serve the students through the age of 21 if necessary.”

Ireton said the district has a number of students with disabilities which require them to have individualized education programs. She said the fair is designed to help them and their families continue to progress during the transition from high school to adulthood including post-secondary education and/or the workplace.

“Our goal is for them to become productive citizens and be successful and independent,” Ireton said.

The flyer states that Derrick Means will be guest speaker.

It further states that there will be food and door prizes. The food will be prepared and served by Lisa Dantzler and the students in the Culinary Arts Program.

For more information contact Elizabeth Ireton at [email protected]

By Charles Warner [email protected]

