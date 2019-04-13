Hall in Bachman Honor Society

Photo courtesy of Newberry College Whitmire resident and Newberry College student Alicia Hall was recently inducted into the college’s Bachman Honor Society. Bachman Honor Society inductees are selected from the top eight percent of the college’s Senior Class. Here Hall is pictured being presented her certificate of induction into the society by Newberry College President Maurice W. Scherrens. Photo courtesy of Newberry College Whitmire resident and Newberry College student Alicia Hall was recently inducted into the college’s Bachman Honor Society. Bachman Honor Society inductees are selected from the top eight percent of the college’s Senior Class. Here Hall is pictured being presented her certificate of induction into the society by Newberry College President Maurice W. Scherrens.

NEWBERRY — A Whitmire resident who is also a member of Army Reserve has inducted into the Bachman Honor Society of Newberry College.

The Bachman Honor Society was founded on March 15, 1962 by a group of faculty who were members of Phi Beta Kappa and others who were deeply committed to fostering high standards of scholarship.

The society is named for the Reverend John Bachman, churchman and scholar and the main guiding force in the founding of Newberry College. Each year the Society inducts new members from the top eight percent of the Senior Class. This year twelve seniors have been named Bachman Honor Scholars. Along with their membership certificate, inductees into the Society will receive Scarlet and Gray honor cords to be worn at commencement, designating them as Bachman Honor Scholars. The cords will be presented at Commencement Rehearsal.

Alicia Hall of Whitmire, SC joined the Army Reserve in 2007 and graduated from Whitmire High School in 2008. Upon graduation, she became actively involved in the Army Reserve where she deployed to Egypt, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. Alicia took online courses prior to enrolling at Newberry College and will graduate in May with a major in Health Care Management and a minor in Military Science. Alicia has been on the Dean’s List every semester and will receive the Business Senior Award. She has been actively involved in ROTC while at Newberry College where she has received the following awards: the Battalion Commander’s Academic Award, Special Forces Medal of Excellence, USAA Spirit Award, and the George C. Marshall Award.

Upon graduation she will commission as an Officer in the United States Army where her first duty assignment will be in Colorado Springs, CO.

About Newberry College

Newberry College is a private, residential, co-educational college with a diverse student population. Founded in 1856 by the Lutheran Church, Newberry College is ranked among the Best Regional Colleges in the South by U.S. News and World Report, appearing on the Best Colleges (#12) and Best Value (#3) lists, and in two unranked categories for Least Debt and Schools With the Most International Students. Newberry College offers baccalaureate degrees in 29 majors, 29 minors, 31 areas of concentration and 10 pre-professional programs, and recently launched an online degree-completion program. The College offers 20 NCAA Division II sports, cheerleading and dance. Newberry College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, the Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation and the National Association of Schools of Music. For more information, go to www.newberry.edu.

Will receive Scarlet and Gray honor cords

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Newberry College.

This story courtesy of Newberry College.