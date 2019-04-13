JEMS ends season with victories

JONESVILLE — The season ended on a high note for both the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team and the Wildcats Baseball Team with both teams winning their final games of the year.

Softball

The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a winning record with two big wins at home over Spartanburg C in double header action this past Wednesday.

• Game 1

Jonesville scored 16 runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, as the Wildcats took the first game 22-0.

Offensively, Ahlaysha Owens was 1-1, Sky Young 2-2, Zoie Cromer 3-3 with a HR and a double, Starr Young 1-3, Kyleigh Woody 1-1, Aubrey Revis 1-1, Kyla Davis 2-2 with a triple, and Rosalinda Trejo was 1-1.

Kyleigh Woody pitched an outstanding game for the Wildcats, allowing 0 walks, 0 runs 3 hits in 3 innings.

The Wildcats had great defensive efforts by Sky Young at shortstop and Aubrey Revis at Catcher.

• Game 2

With Jonesville holding a 3-0 lead, Karly Brown would kick off the 4th inning with a single that ignited the Wildcat bats, scoring 12 runs, and leading to a 16-0 victory.

Offensively, Ahlaysha Owens was 1-2, Sky Young 3-3, Starr Young 1-3 with a double, Karly Brown 2-2, Kyleigh Woody 2-3 with a HR, Aubrey Revis 1-2, Kyla Davis 1-2, and Rosalinda Trejo was 2-2.

Pitching for the Wildcats in Game 2 was Starr Young. Young dominated, pitching 4 innings, giving up 0 runs, 4 hits, and only walking 4 batters.

The defense for Jonesville was led by Karly Brown at 2nd base, and Aubrey Revis had another great game as Catcher.

With Wednesday’s victories, the Lady Wildcats finished 6-5 on the season.

“As always, we thank God for allowing us to be here and play/coach this game and for giving us this opportunity as a team to represent our district, school and community,” JEMS Co-Athletic Director John J. Voiselle said. “We also would like to thank Coach John Young and Coach Debbie Esposito. They volunteer their time and effort for these girls and Jonesville, and without them this wouldn’t be possible.”

Baseball

For the Wildcats Baseball Team the season came to an end on March 28 with their eighth victory of the year.

Jonesville closed out a great season with a 12-4 win over Broome C

Bryant Whitlock and Nick Queen toed the mound for the Wildcats. Whitlock had 3 hits, Queen 1, Jacob Robinson 1, Cameron Owens 2, Cayden Kingsmore 1, CJ Brannon 2. Whitlock added 5 RBIs, while Queen, Robinson, Nick Ivey, Brannon, Kingsmore, and Tyger Suggs each added 1.

The Wildcats finished 8-1-2 on the season.

“Head Coach Craig Stewart has done a great job with this program in his first year as head coach,” Voiselle said. “I know Coach Stewart is very appreciative of Coach Walt Whitlock Sr. and Coach Walt Whitlock Jr. for volunteering their time and effort on a daily basis to this team. Finishing with the record that they finished with is very special for this program and we all are extremely proud of this team.”

Lady Wildcats, Wildcats win final games

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

