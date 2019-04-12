KIDSFEST moved to Truluck Activity Center

UNION — While it will still be held this Saturday the threat of inclement weather is forcing the Union County KIDSFEST to be moved indoors.

In a statement released this morning, Union County First Steps Executive Director Laura Wade announced that “due to the possibility of rain tomorrow (Saturday), KIDSFEST has been moved to the Truluck Activity Building at USC-Union tomorrow.”

The event, which Wade said will still be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., was originally to have been held at Foster Park.

Wade said that even though it will be held inside, KIDSFEST will still have games and door prizes and the Union County Recreation Department providing hot dog lunches. She said that the hot dog lunches and everything else at KIDSFEST will be free and the public is invited to attend.

There will also be a number of vendors from local agencies that serve children and their families present including:

• Union County First Steps

• Union County Library System

• Union County DSS

• Union County Parks and Recreation

• Save the Children

• Union County EMS

• Union County Guardian ad Litem

• Jonesville Head Start

• Mobile Command

• Nurse Family Partnership

• South Carolina Legal Services

• Union County Farm and Craft Market

• Union County School District

• WIC

• Woodmen Life

Wade said that Woodmen Life will be offering free fingerprinting for children during the event.

First Steps, the Library System, DSS, Parks and Recreation, and Save the Children are also serving as sponsors for the event.

For more information about KIDSFEST call Union County First Steps at 864-466-7647.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

