Having faith in your prayer

Do you ever find yourself praying for something because you just don’t know what else to do? Maybe you or a loved one are sick, maybe you’re not sure where the money will come from to pay this month’s bills, or maybe you know someone going down the wrong road and you fear for their safety. Most of us have unexpected issues that arise on a daily basis and we whisper a prayer for God to meet that need, but then what? What do you do after you pray? Do you just wait to see what is going to happen, or are you expecting to see your prayer answered?

In Acts chapter 12 we read that Herod had put James to death and put Peter in prison awaiting a public trial after the Passover. “5Peter therefore was kept in prison: but prayer was made without ceasing of the church unto God for him. 6 And when Herod would have brought him forth, the same night Peter was sleeping between two soldiers, bound with two chains: and the keepers before the door kept the prison. 7And, behold, the angel of the Lord came upon him, and a light shined in the prison: and he smote Peter on the side, and raised him up, saying, Arise up quickly. And his chains fell off from his hands.” The angel tells Peter to follow him and they walked right past the guards until they came to the city gates and they opened up for him to walk through. Peter realizes that the Lord sent this angel to deliver him, so he heads over to Mary’s house where many people were still praying for him.

Peter knocked at the door and a servant girl named Rhoda came to see who it was, she recognized his voice, and went running through the house shouting, “Peter’s at the door!” The prayer warriors who were petitioning God for the release of Peter did not believe Rhoda and said she must be crazy. They told her it must be an angel. Peter kept knocking and finally they answered the door and we read in verse 16 that “they were astonished!”

How is it that we pray for something, yet find ourselves in amazement when God answers? Too often we pray and ask God to meet a need, but we don’t believe it will happen. We get caught going through the motions rather than sincerely believing that our petition has been heard. While God doesn’t answer every prayer the way we want Him to, nor give us everything that we ask for, we should still exercise faith as we make our requests known to Him. If we’re not careful, we will miss the answer as it knocks at our door! These believers were praying earnestly for Peter, yet when they heard he was at the door they told Rhoda she had lost her mind!

God can answer our prayer in the most unexpected way, and if we are not looking for Him to answer, we could leave the door shut to opportunities He has provided because of disbelief. He wants us to seek His will and have faith that He hears us when we pray. The answers may not come in the way we think they should, but we can be sure there is an answer on the way.

I pray, “Lord, let my faith grow as I wait on Your answer. Forgive me when I pray selfishly and neglect to intercede for those who are suffering. I am certain You will meet my needs because Your Word has promised such provision. Let me look, listen, and recognize Your response to my prayer and let me be an encouragement to someone today. In Jesus’ name I pray, amen.”

By Rev. Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

