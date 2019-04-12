First council meeting as mayor

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter writes about her first Lockhart Town Council meeting since being elected Mayor, including her and the newly elected/reelected council members being sworn in. She also writes about playing the piano before an audience, chicken livers, rambunctious pets, a mysterious visitor, roped off steps at the town hall, and a wedding in the park. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart column, Connie Porter writes about her first Lockhart Town Council meeting since being elected Mayor, including her and the newly elected/reelected council members being sworn in. She also writes about playing the piano before an audience, chicken livers, rambunctious pets, a mysterious visitor, roped off steps at the town hall, and a wedding in the park.

The Town Council was sworn in last week by Judge Crocker. He’s been swearing us in since I started council, and it is very special to have him take time out of his busy schedule for us. Thank you Judge Crocker.

We had a real smooth meeting, with a slight pause waiting for our guest speaker, but she said she’d be here for our next meeting. Can’t wait. Afterwards I begged everyone to have refreshments, that I told them I baked with the help of WM (Walmart). I feel everyone that was there had a nice time.

My new council member, Jeryle Smallwood, was voted to be Mayor Pro Tem. Donnie Adams went back into office, this year. Wanda Stein and Mallory Thomas are our other two council members. I think we have a good team and will work good together.

Piano Performance

I’ve been going to piano lessons with Deanna Burns on Monday, and we have been having the best time playing for each other. I felt like I needed to play in front of someone, besides the dog and cat. Because April 7 I will be playing at Wesley Chapel in front of the congregation and it’s scary. It’s been a hundred years (so it seems) since I played for anyone. I know I’ll make a zillion mistakes.

Chicken Livers

Last week Randall and Deanna took me to a restaurant in Chester, Afterwards. I ordered Chicken Livers. I never saw so many on a plate in my life. So I brought my dinner home thinking I’d call Chuck and give it to him.

I put it on the back of the stove, because someone asked me for a paid bill, for her to check out. I heard a noise and ran out and guess who pulled the dinner on the floor. Yes, that dog!!! So the cats and dog enjoyed liver instead of Chuck. Of course she had to hand feed everyone. But I did tell Chuck how good it was.

Big Dog

I received a phone call after my last article, JB was telling about his 150 lb. dog dragging him across the yard, like it happened at our place. Every time he sees a cat in the yard or across the street, he wants to go after it. I don’t understand since he lives with cats in the house and never bothers them.

You have a struggle trying to get him back on the porch or even not tearing away from you. He weighs about 70 lbs.

I bought Benadryl to calm him down but someone refuses to give it to him, even though the Vet said it was okay. I’m looking into a school to send him to that is fairly close.

Mysterious Visitor

Sunday, while cutting Scott’s hair, a man came in and sat, didn’t say a word. Debbie Gilchrist said she wanted to ask him who he was, but didn’t. Puff came in and this man put his finger to his lips.

When I put him in my chair, and asked him how he wanted his hair cut, he said, do you know who I am? No. He said Bobby. I still didn’t have a clue. Then he told me. He then told me to call Chuck over to us, Chuck did not know either.

We could not believe it was Bobby Garner. I haven’t seen him in about 30 years or longer. Chuck said the last he saw him was at his brother Willie Garner’s funeral. They went to school together.

He was visiting Puff (cousins). We really had a good laugh and time.

Roped Off

The steps at Town Hall are roped off, so you have to use the handicap walkway. I’m waiting for some estimates. The top one is cracked and in terrible shape.

A Wedding In The Park

The playground is reserved for the Saturday before Easter, April 20th, we’re having a wedding in the park. Please be considerate and don’t plan on using it that day. I don’t know what time, yet. I can’t wait.

That will be our first wedding in the park. Hope there will be more.

If you want the park for parties you need to contact me or the clerk at Town Hall. We don’t need to double up.

Also, some of you don’t want to clean up your mess and we have to do it. If this continues we will have to put a fee on the use of the park, which we haven’t done in the past. It would be nice if you carried your own trash off after your party.

Well that’s all the news for this week. Call me at 1-864-545-6652.

