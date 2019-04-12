A recovering junk food junkie

What do Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars, Vanilla Moon Pies, and Little Debbie Oatmeal Cakes have in common?

For many, many years, decades really, they — and a number of other junk foods — all had a short term home in my mouth and, unfortunately, a much longer term home on my waistline.

That’s right, for practically all of my life I have been, in the words of that 1970s novelty song, a “Junk Food Junkie.”

It wasn’t at all unusual for me to indulge my appetite for junk food, especially those listed above, on a shall we say more than daily basis, often making (multiple) stops at convenience stores as I went about my day or even making special trips to feed my junk food addiction. I liked to say that eating my favorite junk foods sweetened my disposition and maybe it did, for about 10 seconds. What it really did, however, and for a much longer period of time, was thicken my waistline, a development that I knew was unhealthy but did little about because, well, the junk food just tasted too good and I just didn’t want to deprive myself of such tasty treats.

All that began to (finally) change last year when I was contacted by the staff of Healing Springs Health Center about their plans to promote preventive medicine. The idea of preventive medicine is neatly encapsulated by Benjamin Franklin who famously observed that “An ounce prevention is worth a pound of cure.” In other words, take steps today, no matter how difficult or challenging they may seem, to prevent problems from developing tomorrow that will prove even more difficult, challenging, and, yes, costly to try and cure.

The Healing Springs staff explained that they are wanting to push preventive medicine to help people in the community deal with the problems of heart disease and heart attacks — the number one killer of Americans since 1900, they told me — as well as other health problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and cancer before they develop. They pointed out that in large part these problems develop because of poor lifestyle choices but that by making better lifestyle choices a person can to a great degree lessen the likelihood that they will develop and even, if they have developed, reverse them. This, they said, could save lives and improve the health and longevity of those who make those changes and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Sounded like a good idea to me, so I asked them how I could help.

They proposed putting me through their prevention program and me writing about the results of going through that program. I agreed and so they put me through a battery of tests, checking out my blood pressure, cholesterol, etc., asking me questions such as do I smoke (don’t, never have, and never will) and other lifestyle-related questions.

They also weighed me and, as could be expected, junk food junkie Charles tilted the scales at a bit more than I should have. On the day they weighed me I was 229 pounds. Not good, but not as bad as I thought it would be, so while I was not happy, I was not unhappy either and I went about my way reveling in the fact that it could have been worse.

It got worse.

About a week or so later, I went back by Healing Springs and, just on a whim, I asked them to weigh me again. They did and this time I tilted the scales at 231.8.

Good grief!

I’d gained nearly two pounds and those pounds made me realize I had to make the kind of lifestyle changes the Healing Springs staff and the literature they gave were recommending. It was then that I went from being a junk food junkie to being a (still) recovering junk food junkie.

I started by getting rid of the Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars, Vanilla Moon Pies, Little Debbie Oatmeal Cakes, and some of the other junk foods that I’d shoveled in my yap and onto my waistline over the years. I also cut way back on my fast food consumption. (Yes, I was also a fast food junkie). In the case of the fast food I went from having two sausage biscuits a day to not having them and cut way back on my French Fry consumption.

How radical was my break with my past habits? Well, let me put it to you this way, I started cutting out the junk food on the eve of the holiday season and so I made sure to tell Santa I didn’t want him to put any chocolate in my Christmas stocking and he didn’t. (I suspect he may have taken the chocolate he would have put in my stocking back to the North Pole for himself. Hey, he’s supposed to have a big belly, you know.)

What was the result of my ditching the junk food and cutting way back on the fast food? Well, the last time I weighed myself at Healing Springs, I think it may have been shortly after the first of the year, I was tilting the scales at 219 pounds. I’d lost 11.8 pounds or, if my math is right, approximately 5 percent of my body weight.

That made me very happy.

I haven’t weighed myself since, but I do feel I’ve still lost weight because while I still have a gut on me, it seems to be smaller than it was if my belt is any indication. When I started this process, I could only cinch it in three of the seven notches on it. Now, I can cinch it in six.

That’s good, but it’s only a start, because while I gave up some of the junk food I ate last year, I did not give up all of them. I’ve given up more since then in what I can only describe as a food odyssey that has helped give me a better but still evolving understanding of food and my relationship with it. It’s an odyssey I should have taken years, even decades, ago, and one that much of the rest of American society needs to undergo as well if we are to become a healthier society.

