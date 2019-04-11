Over 200 attend job fair at UCHS

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students Aaliyah Salter and Alexis Gaffney were among the 175 UCHS students to attend the March 29 “Union County Job Fair” held at the high school. Sponsored by Union County Workforce Partners, the purpose of the job fair was promote local job opportunities for high school seniors and members of the general public. Salter and Gaffney are pictured here visiting the Union County YMCA table manned by YMCA CEO April Hall and Membership Director Amber Lanier. Hall and Lanier were seeking applicants for jobs for the YMCA’s summer camp program and, at the time this picture was taken, had gotten 25 applicants. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students Aaliyah Salter and Alexis Gaffney were among the 175 UCHS students to attend the March 29 “Union County Job Fair” held at the high school. Sponsored by Union County Workforce Partners, the purpose of the job fair was promote local job opportunities for high school seniors and members of the general public. Salter and Gaffney are pictured here visiting the Union County YMCA table manned by YMCA CEO April Hall and Membership Director Amber Lanier. Hall and Lanier were seeking applicants for jobs for the YMCA’s summer camp program and, at the time this picture was taken, had gotten 25 applicants. Charles Warner | The Union Times Participants in the “Union County Job Fair” held March 29 at Union County High School were served up a hot dog lunch by the mayors of three of Union County’s four incorporated municipalities. Serving the meals were City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson (right front), Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn (right middle) and Town of Jonesville Mayor Ernest Moore (right back). Charles Warner | The Union Times Participants in the “Union County Job Fair” held March 29 at Union County High School were served up a hot dog lunch by the mayors of three of Union County’s four incorporated municipalities. Serving the meals were City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson (right front), Town of Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn (right middle) and Town of Jonesville Mayor Ernest Moore (right back). Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School student TyKasia Davis fills out a job application with the local McDonald’s as Shift Manager Michelle Coxie looks on during the March 29 “Union County Job Fair” held at the high school. Davis was one of 175 UCHS students and 60 non-student adults to take part in the job fair which was sponsored by Union County Workforce Partners to help promote job opportunities for high students and the general public. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School student TyKasia Davis fills out a job application with the local McDonald’s as Shift Manager Michelle Coxie looks on during the March 29 “Union County Job Fair” held at the high school. Davis was one of 175 UCHS students and 60 non-student adults to take part in the job fair which was sponsored by Union County Workforce Partners to help promote job opportunities for high students and the general public.

UNION COUNTY — It is one of the great truths of life that man (and woman) must earn their daily bread and for most that means getting a job and that’s why hundreds of high school students and members of the general public took part in a job fair held at Union County High School at the end of March.

The “Union County Job Fair” was hosted by Union County Workforce Partners in the UCHS auditorium on March 29. In announcing the job fair, Johnnie Lynn Crosby, Regional Director for Business Solutions with SCWorks Greater Upstate, said that it was designed to promote employment opportunities in Union County for both the general public and high school seniors. Crosby said the goal was to connect graduating high school seniors with those opportunities. She said it was also for those members of the general public who are unemployed and looking for a job and those who are employed but would like to find a better job.

In a statement released this past Thursday, Crosby announced that a total of 235 job seekers attended the job fair, including 175 high school and college students and 60 non-student adults. Crosby said that by the time the four-hour job fair ended, 31 interviews with potential employers had been scheduled and six job offers had been made on-site.

A total of 27 businesses took part in the job fair, each having a table set up in the auditorium with company representatives talking to job seekers about job opportunities with those companies, requirements and criteria for being hired, salaries and benefits, and opportunities for advancement with those firms.

The job fair was coordinated by SC Works Greater Upstate, Union County, Community Development, Union County Career and Technology Center and Union County Development Board and sponsored by Dollar General Distribution, GeStamp, Haemonetics, and Roper Staffing.

While the job fair is over, persons wanting assistance in their efforts to obtain employment may visit the Union SCWorks office at the Union County Carnegie Library or call 864-427-4119.

Six offered jobs and 31 get interviews

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

