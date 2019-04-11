Women of the Revolutionary War

Photo courtesy of the Fair Forest Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Penny Renwick (right), State Archivist for the SC Daughters of the American Revolution, presents an example of the DAR’s “Colonial Bottle Collection” to Fair Forest Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kathleen Read. Renwick presented “Reflections of Our Past,” a program about the roles women played in the American Revolutionary War which included bottles in the collection that depicted those women and what they did. Photo courtesy of the Fair Forest Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Penny Renwick (right), State Archivist for the SC Daughters of the American Revolution, presents an example of the DAR’s “Colonial Bottle Collection” to Fair Forest Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kathleen Read. Renwick presented “Reflections of Our Past,” a program about the roles women played in the American Revolutionary War which included bottles in the collection that depicted those women and what they did.

UNION — The vital but all too often overlooked role women played in the winning of the American Revolutionary War was the subject of a program presented at the March meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution involving bottles that tell the stories of what those patriots did.

The Fair Forest Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church. Regent Mrs. Sanders Read called the meeting to order. Chaplain Mrs. Pete Berry gave a devotional and prayer. Mrs. Read led the group reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, the American’s Creed, and Salute to the Flag of South Carolina.

The Chapter members were privileged to have as guest speaker Miss Penny Renwick of Winnsboro who has held many state and national offices. She has twice served as National Division Chairman and is presently serving as State Archivist. Miss Renwick, a professional educator, is now educating South Carolina DAR members about the need to preserve our own heritage through digitization of records.

Miss Renwick, dressed in period attire of the 1760s, presented the program “Reflections of Our Past” which was inspired by a collection of small bottles produced in 1977 by the Franklin Mint. The bottles have bas-reflect images depicting the very important roles of women in the Revolutionary War which are seldom noted. The scenes on the bottles represent the roles women played in the war effort. The colors of the bottles are blue, red, green, heather, and nut brown.

Bottle 1

“Women in Battle”

Some women fought side by side with their husbands and sometimes carried water to the fighting and wounded soldiers. Molly Pitcher was known for doing this.

Bottle 2

“A Spinning Wheel”

The women used cotton to spin the thread for making cloth which was used for making uniforms for the troops and clothing for the families.

Bottle 3

“A Picture of Millicent (Millie) Barrett”

Not realizing that she was paying close attention, a British officer showed Miss Barrett how to make cartridges during a visit to pick up supplies. As a result, she and other women of the Concord area made the cartridges that supplied the munitions depot for the men of Lexington and Concord.

Bottle 4

“Cooking for the Troops”

Mary Addis Draper and many other women cooked meals for the soldiers.

Bottle 5

“A Printing Press”

Mary Katherine Goddard began printing news articles about the war in 1777. Many others wrote for newspapers, printed pamphlets and distributed them to the people so they would know what was happening in the war.

Bottle 6

“Providing Food and Supplies”

Lucy Knox, Molly Stark and many other women secured supplies and food from patriots in the surrounding areas.

Bottle 7

“Carrying the Burden of Farm and Family”

While the soldiers were fighting, the women and children plowed, planted, worked the garden, watered the plants and harvested the crops. They gave all they could spare to the troops. The women and children were responsible for other work to be done such as feeding and watering the animals. This was the beginning of the school year beginning in the fall and ending in spring. In spring the children were needed at home to help with planting the crops to be harvested in the fall. They harvested the crops at the end of the summer and into part of the fall. Eliza Lucas Pinckney, Katherine Schuyler, Faith Trumbull and Martha Washington were famous ladies who were involved in this.

Bottle 8

“Spying on the British”

Lydia Darrop (Darrah) overheard Tories planning an attack against the Colonists. She sneaked out and got the plan to the colonists’ troops and the battle was thwarted.

Bottle 9

“Making Clothes for the Troops”

Sarah Franklin Bach spun the thread and wove the cloth for making many clothes for the troops. Ester Reed and Sarah Franklin Bache collected money to make shirts for Washington’s men. It is said they made 7,000 shirts for Washington’s troops.

Bottle 10

“Candle Making Candles”

The women made candles for themselves and the troops usually in summer because the wax stayed soft longer which was better for dipping the candles to get many layers of wax. In winter the wax would freeze and slow down the candle making process.

Bottle 11

“Women Banding Together”

Women worked together for most of the aid they gave during the war including loading the shells with gunpowder.

Bottle 12

“Women Fighting”

Disguised as a man, Deborah Samson fought in the Revolutionary War and was hit in the face by a musket ball. Margaret Cochran Corbin accompanied her husband to the battlefield and when her husband was killed she took his gun and continued to fire at the enemy. Mary Corbin is said to be the first woman to take part in this war. She received her husband’s pension after the war ended. She used much of the money to buy food for needy colonials.

Bottle 13

“Caring for the Sick and Wounded”

The women cared for most of the sick and wounded by cutting strips from cloth they had made and used them for bandages. There were no nurses or medics in this war and little or no medicine was available so homemade remedies were used.

(In 1902 nursing and medic units were added to our military services.)

The Fair Forest Chapter members enjoyed seeing the bottles and learning about the pictures on the bottles.

Mrs. Read adjourned the meeting.

The next meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter will be held May 2, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church.

